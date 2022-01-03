School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

On the heels of a storm that dumped 48 inches of snow in some parts of Colorado, more powder is on the way. According to the National Weather Service, another wave of wintery weather is set to hit some parts of the state starting tonight. It's anticipated that up to eight inches of snow will land in the northern mountains and Flat Tops region, with 'winter weather advisories' being issued in this northwest corner of the state. This is the same part of the state that saw the highest totals during the wave of snow that hit from Tuesday to Thursday.

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO