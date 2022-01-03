ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
School, work, travel can wait as snow blankets U.S. capital

By AAMER MADHANI, PARKER PURIFOY - Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into...

www.decaturdaily.com

OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow is expected to hit Colorado (spoiler – it's soon)

On the heels of a storm that dumped 48 inches of snow in some parts of Colorado, more powder is on the way. According to the National Weather Service, another wave of wintery weather is set to hit some parts of the state starting tonight. It's anticipated that up to eight inches of snow will land in the northern mountains and Flat Tops region, with 'winter weather advisories' being issued in this northwest corner of the state. This is the same part of the state that saw the highest totals during the wave of snow that hit from Tuesday to Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
Jersey Shore Online

Snow Blankets The Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE – Meteorologists said that the snow accumulation should slow to a stop this morning as the snowstorm moves out of our area. The National Weather Service had posted a winter storm warning until 10 a.m. for Ocean and Monmouth counties. But this doesn’t mean the weather is all clear.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

