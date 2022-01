Cat rooms are not alternatives to making your entire home cat friendly. You live with your cat! It’s your responsibility to ensure your cat feels at home. Please don’t shove everything for your cat into one space. For instance, litter boxes, scratching posts and approved nap spots should be plentiful. Can your cats easily access water whenever they get thirsty? Where can they go to take a break from visitors or loud noises? Opportunities to be a healthy cat should exist all over your house, not just in the cat room.

PETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO