UNITED STATES—After many delays and announcements from various governmental departments, Canada is finally preparing to open up it’s gambling market to private betting firms in 2022, just as the US did in 2018. With an estimated value of around $12 billion this presents a massive opportunity for operators from Europe and the States to add to their already gargantuan revenues, and is equally an exciting time for punters who want to bet on big events like the Super Bowl and the Soccer World Cup to place their bets at gambling sites operating and taxed within their own country for the first time.

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO