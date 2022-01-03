Every Pair Of Sunglasses In The Matrix Movies, Ranked

The Matrix 4 is being compared to Free Guy and social media isn't taking the news well at all. Some viewers were a bit thrown by the meta elements of the long-awaited Matrix sequel. However, no one could have expected numerous users on Twitter to argue the breezy Ryan Reynolds vehicle was better than Lana Wachowski returning to the franchise that so many theater-goers loved. Well, strange things happen every day in 2021, and that streak is alive and well. At its core, this discussion prods at the heart of so many of these movie debates on social media. It all comes down to personal preference. Some responders argued that the feel-good vibes of Free Guy were always going to resonate with people more than the serious take on nostalgia presented in the latest Matrix film. That is probably true, but even a well-intentioned argument like that provides no solace for film fans who see a landscape continuing to prioritize spectacle over all else.

