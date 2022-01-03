ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

DeSantis Calls on Biden to Let States Buy Antibodies in First Press Event Since Holidays

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We feel there's no need for it to just be sitting on the shelves," the Florida governor said...

NW12
4d ago

the only reason he wants to up those treatments it's cuz his billionaire buddies got a lot of stock in it, the more killer Ron promotes it the more money you'll get from it!!! look it up

Trump is a Traitor
4d ago

congrats Florida for having the biggest covid infection rate increase. at this rate in a few years there will be no residents in Florida.

Hunter/13
4d ago

Why should Florida get any preferential consideration? They already get something like 39,000 doses. Now he wants another 30,000-40,000 doses. I guess he doesn’t think Americans in all 50 states deserve the same treatment. And then he keeps talking about omicron not being so serious. No it has been found to be milder and not requiring hospital stays. But… Covid 19 and the delta variant is what is putting people in the hospital, especially the anti vaxxers. And they are the ones most likely to die. So no, Florida doesn’t deserve any more doses than other states in need of it.

orlandoweekly.com

Ron DeSantis looking ill at press conference fuels speculation that Florida Gov. has COVID-19

A video making the rounds on Twitter is fueling speculation that governor Ron DeSantis contracted COVID-19. The executive who is in competition for "doing the least to combat the virus" was seen struggling to breathe during a recent press conference. The video came after the governor disappeared for 10 days over the holidays while the state of Florida was suffering from an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.
floridapolitics.com

Amid cancer fight, Casey DeSantis touts victories at year’s end

Cancer didn't stop the First Lady from unveiling new initiatives. Being diagnosed with cancer didn’t stop First Lady Casey DeSantis from working toward her goals for Florida. The First Lady, who has made children and improving mental health priorities since before the COVID-19 pandemic, took a step back during...
floridianpress.com

Democrats Criticize DeSantis for Balancing Work and Family

After Fox News reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took a few days off of his busy schedule to accompany his wife, First Lady Casey DeSantis, to one of her cancer treatments, The Floridian has learned that this was not the first time the governor has taken personal time to be with his wife and family as she battles breast cancer.
Fox News

Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
thewestsidegazette.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Anti-CRT ‘Stop Woke Act’ Is Exactly Why White People Should Leave Black Vernacular Alone

The racist hypocrisy of white people using Black vernacular to erase Blackness from the classroom shows why the term “woke” needs to be permanently scrubbed from the Caucasian lexicon. Written By Zack Linly. (Source NewsOne):. If conservative officials and lawmakers insist on continuing their propaganda-reliant war on Critical...
Click10.com

DeSantis says new monoclonal antibody sites are coming to South Florida pending more doses from federal gov’t

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday morning at the Broward Health Medical Center Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale, at which time he announced the state would be opening new monoclonal antibody treatment sites across the state if they receive more doses from the federal government, and he also called on the federal government to allow states to directly purchase the doses themselves.
