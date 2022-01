The Brooklyn Nets are officially in a slump. Having lost four of their last five games, the only recent game the team won was a road match versus the Indiana Pacers, which happened to be Kyrie Irving’s season debut. James Harden came back from health and safety protocols on Christmas Day and went nuclear in two big wins at Los Angeles over the Lakers and Clippers. But then Kevin Durant returned from the lineup, and even though he has played every bit like himself, the team has now hit a wall.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO