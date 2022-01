After more than seven years of significant growth at Cascade AIDS Project’s (CAP), CEO TerMeer, Ph.D., will be leaving to share his expertise and vision for supporting the LGBTQ+ community and all those impacted by HIV as the newly appointed CEO of San Francisco AIDS Foundation. (SFAF) he the first BIPOC person to serve in this role in SFAF’s nearly 40-year history. His last day at CAP will be January 28.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO