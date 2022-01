Acer is adding three new Chromebook models that offer affordable productivity and entertainment and a new version of the Aspire Vero. Acer unveiled the new Chromebooks at CES 2022, and according to the announcement, they consist of Chromebooks 314, 315, and the Spin 513. Also revealed at the event was the Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition, a new model focused on sustainability.

