The Carolina Panthers have lost six straight games. During the awful stretch, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has turned to each of Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, and P.J. Walker at the quarterback spot- and sometimes two of them at once in the same game- with limited success. The multi-quarterback system simply hasn’t worked, yet Rhule has been insistent on continuing with the ill-advised approach. Rhule was asked about possibly continuing with the 2-QB system and offered an unbelievable response.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO