Utah health officials release new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah health officials have released new COVID-19 isolation guidelines on Monday.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is following the new quarantine guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

UDOH says those who test positive for COVID-19 should:

Stay home for five days from the day you were tested, even if you’re asymptomatic.

You may leave your residence after five days if your symptoms have improved and you are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

Masks should be worn during the five day quarantine if you live with others.

For those who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19:

Adults 18 and older who are fully vaccinated with or without a booster do not need to isolate. They should, however, wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure.

Those under 18 years of age who are fully vaccinated do not need to isolate, however they should wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure.

People of all ages who are unvaccinated and have not received a booster dose should quarantine at home for 5 days from the day of exposure. They can end quarantine after five days if their symptoms subside. Mask-wearing should be practiced for five days when traveling outside. Students can attend school while wearing a mask 10 days after exposure.

“We understand the changing guidelines can be confusing. Our knowledge of COVID-19, and especially the Omicron variant, changes rapidly. Data continues to show vaccination protects you from severe illness, which means fewer people miss work and school, or are at risk of hospitalization. Other countries have seen that prior infection alone is not sufficient to protect you from this variant,” said Nolen. “Please get tested if you have symptoms or if you’ve been exposed to someone with it. Stay home if at all possible if you’re sick, test positive, or have been exposed to COVID-19. We encourage everyone to wear a mask around others, so we can minimize the number of Utahns who get sick from COVID-19 in the coming weeks.”

For full COVID-19 isolation guidelines, click here.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, near you, click here. To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

