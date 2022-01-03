ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah health officials release new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah health officials have released new COVID-19 isolation guidelines on Monday.

The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is following the new quarantine guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

COVID IN SCHOOL: More than 2K schools closing over COVID concerns in first week of 2022

UDOH says those who test positive for COVID-19 should:

  • Stay home for five days from the day you were tested, even if you’re asymptomatic.
  • You may leave your residence after five days if your symptoms have improved and you are fever-free for at least 24 hours.
  • Masks should be worn during the five day quarantine if you live with others.

For those who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19:

  • Adults 18 and older who are fully vaccinated with or without a booster do not need to isolate. They should, however, wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure.
  • Those under 18 years of age who are fully vaccinated do not need to isolate, however they should wear a mask for at least 10 days after exposure.
  • People of all ages who are unvaccinated and have not received a booster dose should quarantine at home for 5 days from the day of exposure. They can end quarantine after five days if their symptoms subside. Mask-wearing should be practiced for five days when traveling outside. Students can attend school while wearing a mask 10 days after exposure.

“We understand the changing guidelines can be confusing. Our knowledge of COVID-19, and especially the Omicron variant, changes rapidly. Data continues to show vaccination protects you from severe illness, which means fewer people miss work and school, or are at risk of hospitalization. Other countries have seen that prior infection alone is not sufficient to protect you from this variant,” said Nolen. “Please get tested if you have symptoms or if you’ve been exposed to someone with it. Stay home if at all possible if you’re sick, test positive, or have been exposed to COVID-19. We encourage everyone to wear a mask around others, so we can minimize the number of Utahns who get sick from COVID-19 in the coming weeks.”

For full COVID-19 isolation guidelines, click here.

To find a COVID-19 testing location, near you, click here. To schedule a vaccine appointment, click here.

BOOSTER APPROVED: FDA authorizes COVID-19 boosters for 12 to 15-year-olds

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Effectiveness of Pfizer vaccine against multisystem inflammatory syndrome

(ABC4) – Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) is a severe inflammatory condition that sets in anywhere from two to six weeks after a typically mild or asymptomatic infection of Covid-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer vaccine demonstrates a high rate of effectiveness against severe Covid-19, but is […]
INDUSTRY
Utah requires appointment for COVID testing amid long lines

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – UDOH will be modifying operations at COVID-19 testing sites due to surging demand. The Utah Department of Health (UDOH) made the announcement on Friday amid an unprecedented Omicron surge embattling Utah. Testing sites moving to appointment-only: Cannon Health Building (including traveler testing) Bountiful Timpanogos Regional Hospital West Jordan Officials say […]
UTAH STATE
Gov. Cox urges Utahns to get vaccinated amid unprecedented COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Gov. Spencer Cox urged Utahns to get vaccinated amid an unprecedented Omicron surge in Utah on Thursday. "Recent COVID-19 case counts and deaths are a sobering reminder of just how contagious this Omicron variant is," says Cox. "Like every other state, we expect record case numbers for the next few […]
UTAH STATE
Mask mandate issued for Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A 30-day mask mandate has been issued for Salt Lake County on Friday. Salt Lake County Health Department Executive Director Dr. Angela C. Dunn says the public health order will require everyone to wear masks when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status. Health officials recommend wearing masks […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Mask mandate issued for Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Summit County has announced an indoor mask mandate beginning tomorrow, Jan. 7 due to a massive Omicron surge in Utah. Summit County officials have declared a local public health emergency and will require face coverings while inside all public buildings. Public Health Order 2022-01 was enacted by Summit County Manager […]
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Utah approaches new single-day record with over 4.6K new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 656,407 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, and 7 new deaths since Monday. As reported by the Utah Department of Health, there has been an increase of 4,661 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the new work week, nearly approaching the single-day […]
UTAH STATE
January is National Blood Donor Month and Utahns are in need of blood

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With January being National Blood Donor Month, the Associated Regional and University Pathologists (ARUP) Blood Services is asking for a compassionate start to the new year. ARUP Blood Services reports needing blood donations, as blood and platelet donations typically decline during the holidays when people are consumed with holiday activities. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah State Courts to continue in-person trials despite COVID surge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Despite some confusion, Utah State Courts have announced that jury trials are still scheduled to take place in person.  The Courts are in compliance with the Utah State Judiciary Risk Phase Response Plan and are taking safety precautions in the forms of masking and social distancing to assure the health […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Salt Lake City Mayor asks county to enact mask requirements

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Mayor Erin Mendenhall has written a letter to County Health Executive Director Dr. Angela Dunn asking Salt Lake County to enact a mask mandate in public spaces for the foreseeable future. Mendenhall writes, "As you know, the County and State are experiencing unprecedented numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths, and […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
