Delray Beach, FL

EARLY MORNING LINTON BLVD. CRASH IS FATAL, DELRAY MAN DIES

By STAFF REPORT
 4 days ago
Fatal Crash near American Heritage School in Delray Beach, January 3, 2022. (BocaNewsNow.com).

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man died and several people were injured this morning in a multi-car crash on Linton Blvd. between Military Trail and Jog Road. A vehicle ended up in the driveway of American Heritage School where students and teachers were returning to class after winter break.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, Alan Waly, 80, pulled out of Kings Point onto Linton Boulevard around 6:48 a.m. Driving his his 2012 Kia, Waly apparently disregarded Coneesha Richards who was legally approaching the area in her 2021 Jeep Compass. Waly and Richards collided. “After colliding, Richards’ Jeep continued west as it was rotating, and struck a tree backwards in the center median. After the Jeep struck the tree, it redirected back onto the westbound lane facing west. (At the same time), Waly’s Kia continued westbound and drove approximately one quarter of a mile where it crossed over Linton Blvd. and into the intersection of American Heritage School.”

Waly, according to police, was pronounced dead on the scene. Ms. Richards and her passenger sustained “minor injuries.” Both were transported to Delray Medical Center just yards away.

Linton Boulevard was closed throughout the morning, with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue called for a “wash down” just before 11 a.m.

