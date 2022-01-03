BBC Look-Ahead: International community set to resume talks on Iran nuclear deal

Top U.S. and Japanese officials are holding strategic and security talks on Thursday just two weeks after negotiators ended a Trump-era row by agreeing in principal to a new formula for paying for the American military presence in Japan.The virtual meeting between the U.S. and Japanese foreign and defense ministers comes as tensions are rising between both allies and China — a concern manifested in the signing of a defense agreement earlier Thursday between Japan and Australia, the first such pact Japan has sealed with any country other than the United States. The talks also come in the immediate...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO