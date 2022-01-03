ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks Just Popped

By Rich Smith
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock: The FDA just expanded the age range of those eligible for COVID-19 vaccine boosters. Paper: Last week, the CDC told everyone to "avoid cruise travel, regardless of vaccination status." Paper beats rock, and cruise stocks' Monday rally could get cut short. What happened. Shares of cruise line operators...

www.fool.com

Comments / 9

Jonathan Olin
4d ago

actually just canceled our cruise on the Mardi Gras. Not giving into this nonsense getting vaccinated nor masked up to get on board. No longer wasting my money on carnival anymore..been with carnival a long time..not anymore. hopefully everyone will follow and shut down the cruises lines.

Reply(3)
2
Kathy Snyder
4d ago

I'll wait to cruise, not paying all that money to be confined to my cabin let alone not not getting off in the ports!

Reply
3
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Temporarily Suspends Operations on Four Cruise Ships

Royal Caribbean has decided to temporarily suspend operations for four of its cruise ships due to the ongoing COVID-related situation. It does mean the cancellation of multiple sailings as far as March 2022. Royal Caribbean Cancels Cruises. Royal Caribbean now becomes the second major cruise line to suspend operations on...
TRAVEL
WDBO

Coronavirus: Royal Caribbean cancels more cruises

Officials with Royal Caribbean International announced more cancellations Friday of upcoming cruises, citing “ongoing COVID-related circumstances around the world.”. In an update posted online Friday, Royal Caribbean said the decision to cancel sailings as far out as March 5 was made “in an abundance of caution.”. “We regret...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

Royal Caribbean Postpones Sailings On Four Ships

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Royal Caribbean International has canceled sailings on four of its ships due to surging cases of COVID-19. Sailings aboard the Serenade of the Seas have been canceled from January 8th to March 5th. It will return to service after dry dock on April 26th. Voyages on Jewel of the Seas have been canceled from January 9th to February 12th. It will return service on February 20. Cruises aboard the Symphony of the Seas have been canceled from January 8th to January 22nd. It will resume service on January 29th. The cruise line said Vision of the Sea return to cruising has...
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL
MarketWatch

Cruise stocks surge, after Stifel analyst says 2022 will be the 'Year of the Cruise!'

Shares of cruise operators rallied Friday, to buck the broad-market selloff, after Stifel Nicolaus analyst Steven Wieczynski pounded the table on the group, saying 2022 was going to be known as the "Year of the Cruise!" Shares of Royal Caribbean Group , which Wieczynski said was his "top idea for 2022," climbed 3.6%; Carnival Corp. rallied 2.9%, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. rose 3.6%; Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. tacked on 1.9%; while the S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. Wieczynski said for investors searching for recovery names that "massively underperformed" last year, he believes cruise-related names will stick out as compelling ideas. "[W]e are believers that cruise demand should remain strong throughout the majority of 2022," Wieczynski wrote in a note to clients. "While there certainly will be cancellations and itinerary adjustments in 1H22 due to COVID noise, we still believe that cruise operators are on a clear path (although might be delayed) to the all-important cash flow breakeven/positive level."
ECONOMY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Royal Caribbean Cancels Multiple Cruises on 4 Florida-Based Ships

Cruise passengers set to depart on two Royal Caribbean International ships this weekend were informed on Friday of cruise cancellations due to COVID-related circumstances, according to an email sent by the company to travel partners. A total of four ships in the company's fleet saw cruises cancelled on Friday afternoon.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
wtvbam.com

Royal Caribbean pauses some cruise operations due to Omicron concerns

(Reuters) – Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has paused some of its cruise operations amid rising numbers of COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant. The sailings of three ships – Serenade of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas – have been paused while the return of its Vision of the Seas to cruising has been postponed to March 7, 2022, the cruise line said in a statement on Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Why Canopy, Sundial, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

Cannabis stocks are glowing green on Friday, with Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) tacking on a 2% gain as of 1:45 p.m. ET, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) up 2.6%, and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) leading the pack higher with a 5.2% gain. In one way, that's kind of surprising -- after all, both Tilray and...
STOCKS
The Independent

Norwegian Cruise Line cancels eight sailings due to Covid restrictions

A major cruise line has cancelled eight sailings in response to tighter travel restrictions introduced in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Norwegian Cruise Line cited “ongoing travel restrictions” and “Covid related circumstances” when announcing it was axing future itineraries.“Our first priority is the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit,” the brand said in a statement.Its Norwegian Pearl vessel returned to Miami after just one day at sea on Wednesday, after several crew members tested positive for coronavirus.Sailings on the ship are cancelled until at least 14 January.Itineraries are also cancelled on the Norwegian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Adjusts Final Payment Deadlines

To offer guests more flexibility and confidence with their cruise vacation plans, Norwegian Cruise Line recently adjusted its final payment deadlines to 60 days before sailing, rather than 120 days. This allows guests to modify their payments and be more cautious as they book upcoming cruises. Payment Deadline Adjusted. Norwegian...
ECONOMY
fox5ny.com

Royal Caribbean cancels cruises amid Omicron variant outbreak fears

WASHINGTON - As coronavirus cases surge worldwide related to the omicron variant, Royal Caribbean has announced the cancellation of its cruises. According to a statement from the organization, nine guests aboard the Spectrum of the Seas cruise on Jan. 2 were identified as close contacts to a local Hong Kong COVID-19 case.
WASHINGTON, DC
cruiseindustrynews.com

Hindenburg Research Is Short on Royal Caribbean Stock

Royal Caribbean Group stock moved into the red on Thursday afternoon as Hindenburg Research sent out a number of Tweets saying it was short on the cruise operator's stock. This comes after the company had posted a near 20 percent gain since the first reports of a new coronavirus variant in late November dropped cruise stock prices.
MARKETS
Miami Herald

Third Royal Caribbean cruise ship hit with COVID-19 outbreak

Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas holiday voyage from Port Canaveral went awry for many passengers, after they or their family members tested positive for COVID-19. The cruise ship left on Dec. 26 and stopped in Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; Costa Maya, Mexico; and CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, and returned to Florida Jan. 2.
MIAMI, FL
Motley Fool

Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Again

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) stock got another bump higher Tuesday morning, rising 2% as of 11:20 a.m. ET. You can probably thank the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) for that. So what. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control delivered a punch in the gut to Carnival's business, warning would-be...
ECONOMY

