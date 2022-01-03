ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center Activates Crisis Standards of Care Protocols

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lfBkH_0dbhwQIY00

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center announced on Monday that they are implementing Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) protocols in response to the Omicron surge.

The news comes as the university grapples with high patient admittance, depleting resources and staff shortages.

On Monday, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations set a new record as they topped 2,700 patients admitted.

University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center is one of many hospitals to move to CSC protocols in hopes that they will be able to care for their increasing number of patients as safely as possible.

“We have monitored this increasingly alarming situation and know that the critical response of CSC is necessary,” Senior Vice President Medical Affairs Gail Cunningham said. “The current healthcare demand is far outpacing our available resources. These standards provide a framework allowing our healthcare professionals flexibility to care for patients with the highest need. [They] are based on best practices and guided by ethical principles.”

Under the CSC protocols, the medical center will:

  • Streamline their process
  • Modify their surgical schedules to be in line Gov. Larry Hogan’s recent orders
  • Simplify their documentation process
  • Redeploy their staff

“Our priority is patient care, and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure our continued ability to treat all patients while supporting our workforce as they deal with extraordinary pressures,” UMMS COVID-19 Incident Commander and Professor of Medicine David Marcozzi said. “This crisis designation allows the communities we serve to transparently understand the challenge we are facing so all of us can work to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and more of us can stay healthy.”

Comments / 0

Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hogan declares 30-day state of emergency for Maryland, will mobilize 1,000 Maryland National Guard members

As Maryland hospitals grapple with record numbers of COVID-19 patients, Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday declared a 30-day state of emergency and issued other executive orders to expand the state’s healthcare workforce and facilities capacity. Although Hogan called vaccinations and face masks important tools for mitigating the COVID-19 crisis,...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

More Baltimore County schools transition to virtual learning due to COVID-19

TOWSON, Md. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m. Monday)-- Baltimore County Public Schools updated the list of schools transitioning to virtual learning to 28 schools, as follows:. Carroll Manor Elementary School, fourth grade only, Jan. 3-7 Chapel Hill Elementary School, whole school, Jan. 3-7 Deer Park Middle Magnet School, whole school,...
TOWSON, MD
WDVM 25

New numbers show COVID-19 hospitalization surge driven by unvaccinated Marylanders

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — New statistics from the University of Maryland Medical System show the unvaccinated are driving new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Over the last month, 74% of their COVID inpatients are unvaccinated, 24% are fully vaccinated, and just 2% received a booster shot. Right now, more than 3,000 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, the […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
Daily Mail

Minnesota sends in the National Guard to save desperate nursing homes: Hundreds are given 'rapid-fire' training to fix care staffing crisis as Covid surges

Minnesota has drafted in the National Guard to save the state's desperate nursing homes, crippled by staffing shortages and facing new pressures amid the rapid spread of the Omicron Covid variant. Some 400 troops without any prior nursing experience are going through rapid-fire training at community colleges before being sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Some hospitals pushing medical-grade masks over cloth coverings as omicron spreads

Citing community transmission and record high cases of COVID-19 as the omicron variant spreads, U.S. hospitals and health systems are urging patients and visitors to opt for medical-grade face masks instead of cloth versions. One such organization is Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy, a health system that operates hospitals in Arkansas, Kansas,...
HEALTH SERVICES
scotteblog.com

Johns Hopkins Medicine Urges People Not to Go to Emergency Rooms for COVID Testing

Emergency staff ask for help prioritizing care for patients with urgent or emerging medical needs. As the omicron variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus quickly spreads throughout the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region, Johns Hopkins Medicine reminds those seeking COVID-19 testing that emergency rooms are for emergencies only. Seeking testing at an emergency room — without an urgent or emerging medical need — diverts critical, life-saving resources from people who are truly experiencing an emergency.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Parents Call For Virtual Learning As Kids With COVID-19 Visit The ER

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke with a father from Howard County who wants school leaders to bring back virtual learning. He said his daughter has such a bad case of COVID-19, she ended up in the emergency room. “Why wouldn’t it be scary for a parent? Charles Adams said. “That’s my oldest daughter.” Long Reach High School senior Grace Johnson just tested positive for COVID-19. Her father is concerned she got it at school. He took her to the emergency room Thursday morning because of her severe symptoms. “At the hospital,” Adams said. “They told me I could not go in the back...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
deseret.com

Maryland governor issues a state of emergency amid COVID-19 surge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional COVID-19 emergency actions on Tuesday as COVID-19 cases surge and testing becomes troublesome. “As I announced last week, we are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and use every tool at our disposal to make sure our hospitals have the resources they need to prepare for this and future surges,” said Hogan.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Csc#The University Of#Omicron
CBS Baltimore

State of Emergency: Governor Hogan Warns Next 4-6 Weeks ‘Most Challenging’ Time of Pandemic As Hospitalizations Reach Record High

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is under a new 30-day state of emergency as hospitals struggle with more than 3,000 patients right now, a record number. Maryland’s positivity rate is now more than 27% @wjz pic.twitter.com/oekoYbQDpG — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 4, 2022 Governor Larry Hogan issued a dire warning that the worst of the wave will likely not end until the middle of next month. New state of emergency proclamation for Maryland https://t.co/VdlUw843gc @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 4, 2022 “The next four to six weeks will be the most challenging times of the pandemic,” Hogan told reporters.  “Our latest projections as of today show that...
BALTIMORE, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick Health Hospital implements crisis standards of care due to COVID hospitalization spike

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals across Maryland are experiencing a higher level of COVID-19 patients than any other time in the pandemic. On Monday, the state reported a total of 2,746 hospitalizations. As a result, Frederick Health Hospital implemented “crisis standards of care” on Monday, effective immediately. According to the hospital, this measure is only […]
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Rate Nears 30%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Maryland contends with rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, the percentage of residents testing positive is approaching 30%, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health. Data released Thursday shows 3,172 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 54 patients since Wednesday. Infections rose by 12,735, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 788,965 since the start of the pandemic. At least 11,809 residents have died of COVID-19 after the state recorded 54 new deaths. The statewide positivity rate rose to 29.98%, a 1.42% increase in the past 24 hours. That’s compared to 26.88% on...
MARYLAND STATE
WebMD

As Omicron Surges, Hospital Beds Fill, but ICUs Less Affected

Jan. 5, 2022 -- Hospitals across the U.S. are beginning to fill up with COVID-19 patients again, but a smaller proportion of cases are severe enough to move to intensive care or require mechanical ventilation. So far, the hospitalizations due to the Omicron variant appear to be milder than in...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Boston Mayor Urges Vaccines, Boosters As Hospitals Deal With COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Michelle Wu applauded healthcare employees across the city Wednesday as they deal with a variant fueled surge of COVID-19 cases. “Our healthcare workers are incredible,” Wu said. “Many of the hospitalizations, the vast majority are of residents who are unvaccinated and many of these are completely preventable if people get vaccinated and get boosted.” Tufts Medical Center says the majority of patients in their intensive care unit are unvaccinated and employees out sick due to COVID are unable to help. “It’s a day to day, hour to hour management crisis and we need all the help we...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy