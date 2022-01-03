ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan Urges Marylanders To Stay Off Roads, Says 60K Power Outages Have Been Reported During Snow Fall

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Following a snowstorm that coated central Maryland on Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents to avoid traveling on roads for the rest of the day and advised hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

The governor said falling temperatures could refreeze roads that are currently wet and slushy and lead to icy travel lanes.

“Our statewide operations center is fully activated and closely monitoring these hazardous conditions,” Hogan said in a statement. “Given the rapidly increasing rate at which the snow has been falling, we continue to urge Marylanders in affected areas to stay off the roads, and allow the crews to do their jobs.”

Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration crews have used more than 2,100 pieces of equipment to clear major roads in the state, Hogan said. The agency is also advising residents to avoid traveling as temperatures get colder.

Maryland State Police responded to 41 crashes and 29 disabled or unattended vehicles, according to the governor’s office.

The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is tracking more than 60,000 power outages in Maryland, the governor’s office said. As of 2 p.m. Monday, Baltimore Gas & Electric reported 471 outages have caused more than 20,000 residents to lose power.

