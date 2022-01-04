ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mother gives birth to one twin in 2021 and one in 2022

By Gino Spocchia
 2 days ago

Two twins who were born on New Year’s Eve have beaten odds by having different birthdays in different years.

Fatima Madrigal, the mother, gave birth to the two babies as the United States welcomed in the new year on Friday night.

While one baby was delivered at 11.45pm on 31 December at hospital in central California , her second was delivered roughly 15 minutes after – at midnight on 1 January.

Doctors at the hospital, which is about 46 miles south of San Jose, said in a press release on Saturday that twins who were born in different years were “one in two million”, as it celebrated the news.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” said a family doctor at the Natividad Medical Center in Salinas.

“It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!”

The hospital also tweeted about the “one in two million” births of Aylin Yolanda Trujillo and her twin, Alfredo Antonio Trujillo, who it said had birthdays that fall “on a different day, month and year – a 1 in 2 million chance!”

While there are about 120,000 twins born in the US every year, the chances of having birthdays on a separate day, month and year are rare.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” said Ms Madrigal in the press release. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

The Natividad Medical Center said it believed that Aylin, the second baby, was the first born in the area in 2022.

Twin births account for around three per cent of all US births.

The Independent

The Independent

