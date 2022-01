Want to jump straight to the answer? The best cryptocurrencies in 2022 are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Sushi, Cardano and Chainlink. With thousands of cryptocurrencies on the market, it can be hard to decipher between a promising project with long-term growth potential and quick cash grabs that won’t last through a bear market. Considering a cryptocurrency’s market capitalization, development team, market position and future price potential, we’ve compiled a list of some of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in for 2022 and beyond.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO