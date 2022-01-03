ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insperity, UnitedHealthcare Extend Partnership Through 2026

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
Insperity Inc (NYSE: NSP) has extended its 20-year medical and dental coverage relationship with UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) company. The parties have partnered since January 2002....

