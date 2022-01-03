ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

After Declining Over 75%, MicroVision Bounces Off Support Monday: Technical Analysis

By Tyler Bundy
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The stock looks to have bounced off support in what technical traders call a sideways channel. Support has been found near the $5 level in the past, and...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
beincrypto.com

Swipe (SXP) Returns at Long-Term Support After Considerable Bounce

Swipe (SXP) is at risk of breaking down from the $1.50 horizontal support area, since each successive bounce has been weaker than the previous one. SXP has been decreasing alongside a descending resistance line since reaching an all-time high price on May 3. Throughout this period, it bounced above the $1.50 horizontal support are four times (green icons). Most recently, it did this on Dec 4, creating a very long lower wick in the process. This is considered a sign of buying pressure.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Off monthly horizontal support but not out of woods

NZD/USD struggles to keep first intraday gains in three. Downside break of two-week-old trend line, 21-DMA favor sellers amid steady RSI, MACD retreat. Horizontal area from late September appears a tough nut to crack for bulls, 61.8% FE eyed by bears. NZD/USD portrays a corrective pullback from short-term key support...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The market continues to trade without a clear direction and, at the time of writing this analysis, the single European currency is on the verge of testing the support zone at 1.1278, and a possible breach of this level could give the bears the necessary incentive to test the key support at 1.1236. On the other hand, if the trade stays above 1.1278, then it is possible that the bulls will try to attack the resistance at 1.1359. Today, investors will expect the monthly non-farm payrolls report for the United States, as well as the unemployment rate (13:30 GMT), and the expected increase in volatility could lead to an end of the consolidation phase and provide a signal for the future direction of the pair.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Falls Into Support Only to Bounce

The NASDAQ has fallen significantly during the trading session on Thursday, but then turned around to show signs of support at the 15,600 level, an area that has been important more than once as of late. That being said, the market is currently consolidating overall and therefore I think is probably only a matter of time before we see buyers jump back in. The resulting candlestick is a hammer, which of course is a candlestick that a lot of people will pay close attention to. Ultimately, if we can break above the top of the candlestick for Thursday, it is technically a bullish sign.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

USD/JPY Technical Analysis: When is it Possible to Sell?

The recent gains of USD/JPY that pushed it towards its highest level in five years, to reach the resistance level of 116.35, may be followed by short deals to take profits. USD/JPY fell back to the support level 115.62, but the US dollar received a new impetus from the announcement of the minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve, which confirmed that the date for raising US interest rates is very close.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microvision#Technical Analysis
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Bulls Pushing GBP Prices

The steadfastness of the pound in the face of the strength of the US dollar is still the strongest. The bulls succeeded in pushing the price of the currency pair GBP/USD towards the 1.3598 resistance level, its highest in nearly two months. It settled around the 1.3555 level at the time of writing the analysis, despite strong indications of the imminent date of raising interest rates. Sterling's strong gains also factored in weakening concerns about Omicron and expectations of BOE tightening.
CURRENCIES
kitco.com

Silver Technical Analysis: Downside levels in focus

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Talking Points:. The Australian Dollar was abysmally weak in November but over the past few weeks has started to show signs of life. AUD/USD has bullish continuation potential after a month of higher-highs and lows, but AUD/JPY may be a more amenable area for Aussie bulls to focus on at the moment.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.1300 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD has reached the short-term target at 1.1345; right now, it is falling to test 1.1300 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1351 and then resume trading downwards to break 1.1300. After that, the instrument may continue falling with the target at 1.1252.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Litecoin Reaches Critical Point: A Technical Analysis

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) is trading lower Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market is seeing a red day. Litecoin is trading lower with other popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Litecoin has cracked below a higher low trendline support in what traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

Polkadot Coin Price Analysis: Can DOT Bounce Back from This Level After Dip?

Polkadot Coin is indicating itself to be in a bullish trend with double bottom price action. Relative Strength Index is in the recovery phase after dipping itself in the oversold zone. DOT/BTC price pair is trading positive by 2.45% at 0.0006433 BTC. In November, DOT Coin trapped the buyer and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Shopify Is Entering A Make It Or Break It Moment: Technical Analysis

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) shares are trading lower Tuesday as the stock looks to have possibly fallen out of a technical ascending triangle pattern. Shopify has dropped almost 10% as shares of tech and software stocks are falling due to rising US treasury yields, which are putting pressure on growth sectors.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY analysis: Declines below support levels

The USD/JPY booked a new five-year high level at the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 116.35. The resistance of the pivot point held and caused a decline. By the middle of Wednesday's trading, the rate had retreated below the weekly R2 simple pivot point and the 50-hour simple moving average near 115.80.
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
24K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy