ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. slapped with subpoenas, refuse to comply with fraud investigation

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZjQP_0dbhw0g900

Donald Trump's eldest children have been subpoenaed by New York Attorney General Letitia James as part of her civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances, asking both Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to provide private testimony.

The subpoena was originally issued on December 1, according to a document filed Monday. As The New York Times points out, that is when it was first revealed that the former president had been asked to sit down with James' legal team. According to Monday's court filing, both Don Jr. and Ivanka Trump appear to be challenging the move. The two will now be named as respondents in James' ongoing inquiry.

Over the years, all three children have been extensively involved in the former president's eponymous business. Ivanka Trump joined the Trump Organization as an executive vice president back in 2005 and resigned from her post in 2017. Donald Trump Jr. serves as a trustee for the company in addition to executive vice president.

Before assuming the presidency, Donald Trump handed the keys to his two sons and Allen H. Weisselberg, the company's longtime chief financial officer who stands accused of raking in $1.7 million worth of company perks during a 15-year tax avoidance scheme.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The state's civil probe is aimed at gathering information into Trump's alleged inflation and deflation of certain business assets for tax and lending purposes, including his Seven Springs estate in Westchester County and the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Chicago.

James' investigators are working in parallel with a criminal inquiry led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, who indicted Weisseberg back in September. Vance's probe, which spans three years, was joined by James back in May.

Throughout the years, Donald Trump and his allies have repeatedly sought to downplay and delegitimize both of the probes. In a lawsuit against James filed last Monday, the former president alleged that the attorney general is "guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent." The suit cited numerous criticisms James leveled at Trump over social media during his time as president.

"Neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions," James said in response.

Neither Trump nor his family members have been formally charged with any criminal wrongdoing. Donald Trump's son, Eric, who serves as the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was questioned in the case back in October 2020. If the eldest Trump choldren do not comply with the attorney general's subpoenas, James can take them to court and legally compel them to appear for an interview.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salon

Donald Trump should be very afraid: This anniversary was not good news for him

Donald Trump must have awoken on the morning of Jan. 6 last year with a terrible sense of foreboding. It was the day his nemesis, Joe Biden, was scheduled to be certified as the winner of the presidential election. He had spent two whole months, November and December, trying to forestall what was going to happen that day. We now know from reporting on the period after the election that he didn't do anything except play golf and talk to his outside lawyers, like Rudy Giuliani, and outside advisers, like Steve Bannon, about possible ways the results of the election could be overturned.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Biden just delivered the most forceful rebuke of Trump's coup — but what will he do about it?

I don't think anyone has ever said that Joe Biden is a great orator. In fact, he's probably one of the least gifted presidential speakers I can remember. Maybe George Bush Sr. was equally mediocre, but that's not saying much. However, yesterday, on January 6th, Joe Biden gave the best speech I've ever heard him give and I suspect it may actually be remembered as an important one. The speech marked a shift in both tone and substance on a matter of monumental importance that hopefully signals a new strategy to try and save our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Salon

Trump's coup failed — but January 6 was a success

I spoke on the phone with a conservative acquaintance on January 6, 2021. She had been posting disinformation about "voter fraud" on Facebook. I had pushed back in comments by pointing out one batch of votes Donald Trump was demanding be thrown out — the ones from Philadelphia — included mine. Things had been tense for a couple of days, with multiple Republicans trying somehow to deny they were targeting my vote, while also standing by claims that the ballots should be tossed. By the time the situation had escalated to a phone call, insurrectionists had already stormed the U.S. Capitol, trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's victory through violence.
POTUS
Salon

“Particularly cooperative”: Mike Pence’s team is reportedly helping Jan. 6 committee build its case

Former Vice President Mike Pence's team has been "particularly cooperative" with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to Axios. Some former Pence aides have testified without a subpoena, according to the report. Former Pence chief of staff Marc Short, former press secretary Alyssa Farah and former adviser Keith Kellogg are among those who have cooperated with the panel or have given depositions. A source told Axios that Short, who was banned from the White House by former President Donald Trump after Pence refused to block the certification of electoral votes one year ago today, would not have cooperated with the committee without Pence's approval.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Cyrus Vance
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Trump Tower#The Trump Organization#The New York Times#Crash Course
Salon

They "gave the Capitol rioters what they wanted": New ad targets complicit Republicans in Congress

A progressive political advocacy group launched an incisive ad campaign on Thursday aimed at holding election objectors accountable, targeting three pro-Trump lawmakers with attack ads broadcasted in their own congressional districts. The campaign, launched by MoveOn's political action committee, specifically takes aim at Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., Mike Garcia, R-Calif.,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Supreme Court hearing grows tense as Justice Kagan grills lawyer challenging Biden’s vaccine mandate

Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on April 23, 2021. Seated from left: Associate Justice Samuel Alito, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice John Roberts, Associate Justice Stephen Breyer and Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Standing from left: Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Associate Justice Elena Kagan, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett. (Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

A second civil war: One year after Trump's violent insurrection, how worried should we be?

To no one's surprise, Donald Trump wanted to use the anniversary of the insurrection he incited on January 6 to incite more violence. To commemorate the day when he sent a violent mob to the Capitol to intimidate then-Vice President Mike Pence into refusing to certify Joe Biden's electoral win, Trump scheduled a press conference at Mar-A-Lago. The content wasn't hard to predict: self-pitying claims to be the "real" winner of the 2020 election, racist insinuations that voters of color who had backed Biden are illegitimate, and inciting more violence by lauding the insurrectionists as martyrs and political prisoners. The whole thing was causing all manner of hand-wringing about media responsibility not to air Trump's violence incitement live vs. the responsibility to cover this important news event.
POTUS
Salon

Democrats embrace Dick Cheney during Jan. 6 remembrance event

It would have been an odd scene just a few years ago: Congressional Democrats lining up to greet and exchange kind words with former vice president Dick Cheney, who along with his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, were the only two Republican members present for an event held at the U.S. Capitol Thursday to commemorate the attempted Jan. 6 insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Salon

Imagine another America: One where Black or brown people had attacked the Capitol

As you have been repeatedly reminded in recent days, one year ago, thousands of Donald Trump's followers launched a lethal attack on the U.S. Capitol as part of a larger coup attempt whose obvious goal was to overturn America's multiracial democracy and install their Great Leader as de facto dictator. Several people would died during the Capitol assault. More than 150 police officers and other law enforcement agents were injured.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Republican voters don't actually "believe" the Big Lie about January 6 — they're in on the con

Of the 725 people arrested so far for the January 6 insurrection incited by Donald Trump, perhaps one of the most telling stories is that of the very first person sentenced, Anna Morgan-Lloyd. On Facebook, Morgan-Lloyd's attitude about participating in a violent attempt to overthrow democracy was jubilant, declaring it the "best day ever." But, when faced with the possibility of prison time, she masterfully escaped punishment by pretending to be reformed. After talking up all of the studying she did in jail about the importance of democracy and evils of fascism — she even claimed to have watched "Schindler's List" — Morgan-Lloyd turned on the waterworks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy