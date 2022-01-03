The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to host vaccination clinic

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Partnering with Riley Hospital for Children, the clinic will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 years old, adults 12 and older, booster shots for anyone eligible and 16 years old and older and flu shots for anyone six months and older, according to a press release.

Following approval Wednesday night from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the clinic will also offer boosters for people aged 12-15 years old who are eligible.

The vaccination clinic will run from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Paid admission to the museum is not required to attend the clinic, according to the release. The clinic will be held during the museum's $6 First Thursday Night.