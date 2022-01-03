ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The Children's Museum of Indianapolis to host vaccination clinic

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXMW2_0dbhvvQk00

INDIANAPOLIS — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is hosting a free COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic on Thursday.

Partnering with Riley Hospital for Children, the clinic will offer free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5-11 years old, adults 12 and older, booster shots for anyone eligible and 16 years old and older and flu shots for anyone six months and older, according to a press release.

Following approval Wednesday night from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the clinic will also offer boosters for people aged 12-15 years old who are eligible.

The vaccination clinic will run from 4-8 p.m. Thursday. Paid admission to the museum is not required to attend the clinic, according to the release. The clinic will be held during the museum's $6 First Thursday Night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Indiana Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Vaccines
Local
Indiana Health
Indianapolis, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Flu Shot#Covid 19 Vaccine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WRTV

WRTV

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy