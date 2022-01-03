ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to get your wireless carrier’s network for less – if you can live with these trade-offs

By Rob Pegoraro
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjrOf_0dbhvuY100

Your wireless carrier’s site won’t advertise this possibility, but you can drop your service and keep using its network.

Beyond the obvious option of the three nationwide carriers’ discounted prepaid offerings, you should consider other firms, some owned by the carriers, that resell their networks. A reseller can slash your connectivity costs – at the cost of some mainstream service perks.

Consider some ways to keep a lot of data and still enjoy your phone’s mobile hot spot feature .

Verizon

Verizon Wireless Do More and Play More unlimited plans, each $80 a month on one line, cover 50 gigabytes of priority data (meaning your connection shouldn’t slow to ease network congestion until you exceed that threshold), 15GB of mobile hot spot, and access to Verizon’s fast but scarce millimeter-wave 5G .

Verizon’s prepaid plans offer rates that drop after three and then nine months: Unlimited Plus, with “mm-wave” 5G but no priority data and only 10GB of hot spot, begin at $75 and descends to $60.

Visible , a Verizon subsidiary, offers unlimited data for just  $40 monthly. Its trade-offs: no priority data, mobile hot spot limited to 5 megabits per second on one device at a time, a 200Mbps speed limit – even on mm-wave 5G – and no in-store support.

Alternatives to Verizon: Broadband customers of the U.S.’s two biggest cable operators may find they offer better deals than Verizon’s network, mm-wave 5G included. Comcast Xfinity Mobile ’s $45 Unlimited plan has 20GB of priority data but a woeful  600 kilobits per second hot-spot speed limit; its $60 “By the Gig” $60-per-month 10GB plan, however, covers full-speed hot-spot use. Charter’s Spectrum Mobile , meanwhile, has a $45 Unlimited plan with 5GB of hot spot – but slows downloads to 1Mbps after 20GB.

► CES 2022: NFTs, metaverse top topics as trade show embraces virtuality

AT&T

AT&T customers have similar alternatives to its $75 Unlimited Extra (50GB of priority data, 15GB hot spot). AT&T Prepaid’s Unlimited Plus runs $50 on a new line for 22GB of priority data and 10GB of mobile hot spot – if you sign up for auto-pay.

Alternatives to AT&T: Cricket Wireless, an AT&T subsidiary, beats that via a $55 unlimited prepaid plan with unlimited priority data and 15GB of mobile hot spot.

Or consider Consumer Cellular , a third-party service that also resells T-Mobile’s network: Its $55 unlimited plan gives 50GB priority status. It has mobile hot spot turned off by default, but customer service will activate it for free .

The FAA says 5G could interfere with planes: Is its concern actually warranted?

T-Mobile

At T-Mobile, its Magenta plan’s $70 taxes-and-fees-included rate – with 100GB of priority data and 5GB of mobile hot spot – leaves little to save with its prepaid Unlimited Plus , at $60 before taxes for 50GB of priority data and 10GB of mobile hot spot.

Alternative to T-Mobile: Its Metro by T-Mobile prepaid service charges $50 a month for unlimited data with 35GB of it priority (although T-Mobile subscriber traffic takes precedence) and 5GB of mobile hot spot, plus 100GB of Google One storage.

Mint Mobile

And Mint Mobile , a third-party reseller, charges as little as $ 30 a month for unlimited service with 35GB of priority data (also ranked below T-Mobile traffic) and 5GB of mobile hot spot. That discount, however, requires paying for at least three months' service. Mint has no in-store help.

The bad news

All these deals require two other trade-offs: They sell a more limited selection of phones, sometimes without installment-payment deals, and they don’t provide discounted international roaming – except, in some cases, Canada and Mexico.

Buy unlocked

But those limits suggest yet another way to spend less on wireless: skip the pricey flagship phones and buy a $400-ish device like Apple’s iPhone SE or Google’s new Pixel 5a direct from the manufacturer and unlocked , freeing you to use cheap prepaid SIMs whenever you do travel internationally.

Rob Pegoraro is a tech writer based out of Washington. To submit a tech question, email Rob at rob@robpegoraro.com . Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/robpegoraro .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to get your wireless carrier’s network for less – if you can live with these trade-offs

