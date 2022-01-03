ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon Mobil: Get Paid To Wait

By Graham Grieder
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxon is set to benefit from rising oil prices over the next few years. Earnings will more than double in the next 5 years. Exxon Mobil (XOM) remains one of the world's largest oil companies, and also one of the world's most debated. I have been both bearish and bullish on...

TheStreet

Exxon Mobil Says Rising Gasoline Prices Should Boost Earnings

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Exxon Mobil Corporation Report said Thursday that it anticipates higher gasoline prices will boost its earnings by $700 million to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter from the third quarter. An increase in natural gas liquids prices should tack on another $400 million to $800...
Forbes

Looking For Investment Income? This Stock Is A Better Alternative Over Exxon Mobil

The shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) currently trade at 10% below pre-Covid levels despite high benchmark prices and a recovery in refining margins. Exxon Mobil is the prominent integrated oil & gas company with operations across the globe, and Valero Energy owns 15 refineries in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. with a throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day. Notably, both stocks are trading at a dividend yield of around 5% and provide an equal opportunity for income investors. However, Valero has been investing heavily in its renewable diesel business, around 40% of its annual capital budget, to comply with emission targets and drive earnings growth. Interestingly, Valero is targeting a 25% IRR hurdle rate for its new renewable diesel and ethanol production projects which is almost comparable to the 30% return on Exxon Mobil’s upstream investments as per third-party price outlooks. While Exxon focuses on the conventional oil & gas business, Valero is leveraging its refining assets to expand the renewable energy portfolio. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Exxon Mobil vs Valero Energy: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?
Investor's Business Daily

Top Dividend Stocks: Dividend Aristocrat Exxon Mobil Passes A Buy Point

On IBD's Income Investor list, the top dividend stocks are highlighted. Today, we discuss Exxon Mobil (XOM), which boasts an impressive 5.2% yield and a long track record of dividend growth. Notably, Exxon Mobil is breaking out past a cup base today and is currently in a buy range past its 66.48 buy point. Exxon Mobil, headquartered in Irvine, Texas,…
etfdailynews.com

Truist Securiti Weighs in on Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Exxon Mobil in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.
Seeking Alpha

Exxon Mobil's Guyana Business Is A Company Maker

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) recently announced two new discoveries in offshore Guyana on top of the company's recently updated 10 billion barrel estimate. As part of the same guidance, the company is guiding for 10 development projects. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive Guyana asset portfolio, combined with a low breakeven, could enable the company to generate massive earnings.
Benzinga

Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Exxon Mobil. Looking at options history for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 28% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 71% with bearish.
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, Peloton and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Exxon Mobil (XOM) – The energy giant signaled that it will report a fourth consecutive quarterly profit, thanks in large part to stronger oil and gas prices. The snapshot of fourth quarter results came in an SEC filing, ahead of the official earnings on February 1.
legalnewsline.com

Exxon might get discounts on $4M asbestos verdict in Washington

SEATTLE (Legal Newsline) - A Washington appeals court upheld a $4 million jury verdict against ExxonMobil won by the son of a man who worked in refineries and was diagnosed with mesothelioma after he died but sent the case back to the trial court for another hearing to decide whether considering other settlements were reasonable.
kut.org

2 injured workers file $10 million lawsuit against Exxon Mobil after Baytown refinery explosion

Two contract workers who were severely injured in an explosion at Exxon Mobil’s Baytown refinery last week have filed a $10 million lawsuit against the oil and gas company. According to the lawsuit, plaintiffs Dylan Purcell and Nicholas Moore were tasked with sealing a leaking pipe that contained naphthalene, a flammable gas, with two other individuals who worked for Team Industrial Services.
Las Vegas Herald

Oil and Gas Market Update: A Market Full of Surprises | Major Giants Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Suncor Energy

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Oil and Gas Global Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil and Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
