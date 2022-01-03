Exxon Mobil: Get Paid To Wait

The shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) currently trade at 10% below pre-Covid levels despite high benchmark prices and a recovery in refining margins. Exxon Mobil is the prominent integrated oil & gas company with operations across the globe, and Valero Energy owns 15 refineries in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. with a throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels per day. Notably, both stocks are trading at a dividend yield of around 5% and provide an equal opportunity for income investors. However, Valero has been investing heavily in its renewable diesel business, around 40% of its annual capital budget, to comply with emission targets and drive earnings growth. Interestingly, Valero is targeting a 25% IRR hurdle rate for its new renewable diesel and ethanol production projects which is almost comparable to the 30% return on Exxon Mobil’s upstream investments as per third-party price outlooks. While Exxon focuses on the conventional oil & gas business, Valero is leveraging its refining assets to expand the renewable energy portfolio. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Exxon Mobil vs Valero Energy: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet?

