Boston, MA

The 11 people charged by the FBI Boston since the January 6th insurrection

By Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to then President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (Jose Luis Magana)

BOSTON — It has been nearly one year since the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia has updated the number of people facing criminal charges across the country, including those here in the Boston area.

To date, more than 725 defendants have been arrested in nearly all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Eleven of those defendants have been charged by the FBI Boston Division, which has jurisdiction over Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Maine.

The 11 people arrested by the FBI Boston Division are:

Massachusetts:

Chase Kevin Allen, of Seekonk, MA, was arrested by the FBI on 6/30/21.

Noah S. Bacon, of Somerville, MA, was arrested by the FBI on 6/30/21.

Suzanne Ianni, of Boston, MA, was arrested by the FBI on 1/19/21.

Brian McCreary, of Springfield, MA, was arrested by the FBI on 2/4/21.

Mark Sahady, of Boston, MA, was arrested by the FBI on 1/19/21.

Troy Sargent, of Pittsfield, MA, was arrested by the FBI on 3/9/21.

New Hampshire:

Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, NH, was arrested by the FBI on 1/13/21.

Jason Daniel Riddle, of Bedford, NH, was arrested by the FBI on 2/8/21.

Rhode Island:

Timothy J. Desjardins, of Providence, RI, was charged by complaint on 11/19/21 while in state custody on unrelated charges.

Maine:

Kyle Fitzsimons, of Lebanon, ME, was arrested by the FBI on 2/4/21.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, of Portland, ME, was arrested by the FBI on 5/27/21.

The FBI says it is still looking information on dozens of other men and women involved on January 6, 2021 and the agency has compiled a “most wanted” list for the U.S. Capitol Violence.

Of the 725 people already facing charges across the country, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia says more than 225 of the defendants have been charged with “assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers or employees, including over 75 individuals who have been charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon or causing serious bodily injury to an officer.”

The U.S. Attorney also says about “140 police officers were assaulted Jan. 6 at the Capitol including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and about 60 from the Metropolitan Police Department.”

Approximately 640 of the defendants have been charged with “entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds.”

To date, 165 people have pleaded guilty to a variety of federal charges, from misdemeanors to felony obstruction, “many of whom will face incarceration at sentencing,” says the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

“Approximately 70 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on January 6. Thirty-one have been sentenced to periods of incarceration. Eighteen have been sentenced to a period of home detention, and the other defendants have been sentenced to probation with no term of incarceration,” according to the statement.

In the statement, the U.S. Attorney’s office says, “The government continues to investigate losses that resulted from the breach of the Capitol, including damage to the Capitol building and grounds, both inside and outside the building. According to a May 2021 estimate by the Architect of the Capitol, the attack caused approximately $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building...The Department of Justice’s resolve to hold accountable those who committed crimes on Jan. 6, 2021, has not, and will not, wane.”






