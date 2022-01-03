Sidoti Reinstates Simulations Plus (SLP) at Neutral

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Simulations Plus beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1.72 million...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO