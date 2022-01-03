Sidoti Reinstates Simulations Plus (SLP) at Neutral

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I (Nasdaq: VCKAU, VCKA, VCKAW), a Cayman Islands exempted company, announced today that it has extended the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
(Updated - January 7, 2022 3:57 PM EST)Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) are down over 6% today after Reuters reported ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Simulations Plus beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.08, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1.72 million...
Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan initiates coverage on Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron reiterated an Outperform rating and $44.00 price target on Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ: BASE) hosted CFO Greg ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Joanna Wuensch reinstates coverage on Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Maxim Group analyst Naz Rahman initiates coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Ming Hsun Lee reiterated a Buy rating and $65.00 price target on NIO (NYSE: NIO) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Citi analyst Christopher Danely downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) to Neutral from Buy on likely declining margins.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev downgraded shares of Visa (NYSE: V) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $220.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Credit Suisse analyst Jailendra Singh upgraded Tivity Health (NASDAQ: TVTY) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BofA Securities analyst Aspen Mori lowered the price target on Sangamo BioSciences (NASDAQ: SGMO) to $18.00 (from $20.00) after Sanofi ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas upgraded RPM International (NYSE: RPM) from Underweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wells Fargo reinstates coverage on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Piper Sandler analyst James Fish downgraded Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Wedbush analyst Seth Basham downgraded Wayfair (NYSE: W) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
UBS analyst Kaio Prato downgraded PagSeguro (NYSE: PAGS) from Buy to ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy initiates coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) with a Neutral rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BTIG analyst Jake Fuller initiates coverage on Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) with a Neutral rating.The analyst comments "We initiate on ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Comments / 0