Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota partner to provide Medicaid Expansion program to qualifying low-income North Dakotans

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Dakota Department of Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) are partnering to provide high-quality health care services to qualifying low-income North Dakotans through the state’s Medicaid Expansion program, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. In June 2021, following an eight-month state procurement process,...

South Dakota voters will decide medicaid expansion question in November

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A proposal to expand Medicaid eligibility in South Dakota will appear on the November ballot. The secretary of state’s office announced Monday that Constitutional Amendment D was validated after an estimated 38,244 people signed petitions to put in on the ballot. That was well above the level needed.
HEALTH
Rescue Plan aid boosts grants for North Dakota addiction services

Federal coronavirus aid has increased grant funding for establishing more addiction treatment programs in North Dakota, specifically where services are lacking. Bismarck-based Heartview Foundation is pursuing a grant to establish services in Dickinson. The Legislature during its special session last month approved adding $3 million of Rescue Plan aid to...
BISMARCK, ND
North Dakota addiction services getting extra Federal funding

(Bismarck, ND) -- Federal COVID relief aid is set to be used to establish more addiction treatment programs in North Dakota. The legislature approved at total of three million dollars in Rescue Plan money to be used along with two-million previously approved to establish residential treatment programs. The new facilities will be in underserved areas of the state, such as Dickinson.
BISMARCK, ND
State
North Dakota State
Water assistance program opens up to help low-income Pennsylvanians retain service

Low-income Pennsylvanians who are in danger of having their water or wastewater services terminated now have a place to turn for assistance. The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Public Utility Commission on Monday announced the launch of the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program to help qualified individuals maintain drinking and wastewater services. Applications for this program open on Tuesday.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
SNAP-eligible households to receive emergency funds this week

(The Center Square) – Connecticut’s Department of Social Services will be delivering emergency funds this week to households enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Gov. Ned Lamont announced. In a news release, the governor said the organization would be distributing $32.5 million in emergency food assistance to...
AGRICULTURE
#Medicaid Expansion#Blue Cross Blue Shield#Health And Human Services#Bcbsnd#Sanford Health Plan#Dhs#Medicaid Bcbsnd Com
Increasing Dyslexia Awareness in North Dakota

The need for improved screening and intervention for dyslexia led to the creation of HB1461 during the 2019 North Dakota legislative session. The bill was passed and the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction (DPI) received $250,000 to implement the Dyslexia Pilot Program for the 2019-2021 biennium. “Awareness and knowledge...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Health
Politics
Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Pressure mounts for health care providers: Florida threatens fines for complying with the federal vaccination mandate

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration sent an email threatening Florida health care providers with fines if they comply with a federal vaccination mandate. While many experts are advising clients to follow federal law, David Miller, a Miami-based employment attorney at the Bryant Miller Olive law firm, equated the situation faced by many Florida employers as being “a bone between two ...
FLORIDA STATE
Frederick Health Hospital implements crisis standards of care due to COVID hospitalization spike

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals across Maryland are experiencing a higher level of COVID-19 patients than any other time in the pandemic. On Monday, the state reported a total of 2,746 hospitalizations. As a result, Frederick Health Hospital implemented “crisis standards of care” on Monday, effective immediately. According to the hospital, this measure is only […]
FREDERICK, MD
What is the Life Expectancy of the Average North Dakotan?

Considering the time of year, this is a pretty grim subject, but do you ever wonder at what age will you die?. North Dakota comes in at number 16 on 24/7 Wall St.'s life expectancy list. With an average lifespan of 79.7 years, North Dakotans have a slightly longer lifespan than the rest of the nation - which is reportedly 79.2 years. Do you know what the number one cause of death is in North Dakota?
POLITICS
Report: North Dakota could provide more details about CARES Act spending

(The Center Square) – North Dakota has a website that shows how money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is spent but the state does not give enough details on the funding's recipients, according to a new report. The nonprofit Good Jobs First analyzed how...
POLITICS
Department of Health and Human Services Kicks Off New Year with New Protections from Surprise Medical Bills

January 5, 2022 - Beginning January 1, 2022, new federal protections championed by the Biden-Harris Administration will shield millions of consumers from surprise medical bills—unexpected bills from an out-of-network provider, out-of-network facility or out-of-network air ambulance provider. The protections, implemented under the No Surprises Act, ban surprise billing in private insurance for most emergency care and many instances of non-emergency care. They also require that uninsured and self-pay patients receive key information, including overviews of anticipated costs and details about their rights.
HEALTH SERVICES
Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced today that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, which extends its HealthChoice program. The federal Medicaid website describes the conditions under which 1115 waivers are granted: “Section 1115 of the Social […] The post Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Friday, the Chief Medical Officer at the Colorado Department of Health and Environment reactivated Crisis Standards of care for Emergency Medica Services (EMS). Through this activation, emergency dispatchers and ambulance crews will get help prioritizing calls and determining the best course of action for medical care. The guidance includes: Interacting with potentially The post State reactivates Crisis Standards of Care for Emergency Medical Services appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

Community Policy