Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota partner to provide Medicaid Expansion program to qualifying low-income North Dakotans

Considering the time of year, this is a pretty grim subject, but do you ever wonder at what age will you die?. North Dakota comes in at number 16 on 24/7 Wall St.'s life expectancy list. With an average lifespan of 79.7 years, North Dakotans have a slightly longer lifespan than the rest of the nation - which is reportedly 79.2 years. Do you know what the number one cause of death is in North Dakota?

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO