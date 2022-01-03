Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota partner to provide Medicaid Expansion program to qualifying low-income North Dakotans
The North Dakota Department of Human Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) are partnering to provide high-quality health care services to qualifying low-income North Dakotans through the state’s Medicaid Expansion program, beginning Jan. 1, 2022. In June 2021, following an eight-month state procurement process,...www.nd.gov
Comments / 0