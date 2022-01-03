JANA Partners Demands Zendesk (ZEN) Promptly Terminate Momentive (MNTV) Acquisition

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, today announced its partnership with HIVERY, a data-science company that specializes in AI technology to streamline category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry. Enhance™, a user-friendly AI and ML technology-based solution will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed™ platform, specifically Seed Pro™ and Seed Office™, making it an even more intelligent tool for customers.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO