St. Albans to start using Heads Up Community app

By Amanda Barren
 4 days ago

ST. ALBANS (WOWK)—The city of St. Albans is adding a way to keep its residents connected and informed.

Mayor Scott James says that the city will now start using the “Heads Up Community” app.

The App is free to download and provide will push notifications specific to the city.

People who sign up to use Heads Up Community can participate anonymously and can customize the information they receive.

The alerts sent out will be managed by city leaders.

Heads Up Community is a West Virginia-based company.

