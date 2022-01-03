ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple has become the world’s first $3 trillion company

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has reached yet another major milestone. The iPhone maker topped a market value of $3 trillion Monday — the first publicly traded company ever to be worth that much. Shares of Apple were briefly up about 3% to a new all-time high of $182.88,...

ktvz.com

