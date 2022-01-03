These are the top places to go snowboarding in New England, according to AAA

One is in Massachusetts.

A snowboarder at Jiminy Peak in Hancock. Caroline Bonnivier

Local snowboarders eyeing their next adventure needn’t travel far: New England ski mountains are full of historic and top-ranked snowboarding spots, according to Your AAA Daily.

AAA recently released a list of top places to go snowboarding in the Northeast, “from snuggly ski lodges to intense mountain trails,” and named eight mountains across New England.

Snowboarders should head to the Berkshires for “top-notch” beginner’s lessons at Jiminy Peak, wrote AAA, as well as half- and full-day snowboarding courses.

In Vermont, Killington Resort‘s Woodward Mountain Park is well worth shredding. It ranked the No. 1 terrain park in the east by Snowboarder Magazine in 2020, AAA noted.

Snowboarders at Stowe Mountain Resort enjoy four terrain parks full of jumps, rails, and other snow features, and Stratton Mountain Resort, home of the first snowboarding school, is the birthplace of the U.S. Open Snowboarding Championships, AAA wrote.

In Maine, intermediate to experienced snowboarders at Sugarloaf “will love the lift-serviced, above-treeline experience at the Snowfields and the rugged snowcat-serviced Burnt Mountain Cat Skiing,” AAA wrote. And over at Sunday River, all eight peaks are open to snowboarders.

Loon Mountain in New Hampshire has six terrain parks and a superpipe. And Mohawk Mountain in Connecticut offers snowboarding packages for all levels, which include lessons, lift tickets, and rental equipment.

Snowboarders should check mountain websites before visiting for possible restrictions and closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noted AAA.

View the entire list of top places to go snowboarding in the Northeast.