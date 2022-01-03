ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported

By Orri Benatar
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmsK1_0dbhthFO00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow:

Total Change
New cases 2,072,663 +18,942
Hospitalizations 96,976 +350
ICU admissions 11,803 +37
Deaths* 29,447 N/A
*–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays

The 21-day case average is just above 13,600 .

Several Columbus City Schools move to remote learning Monday

The department reported 1,806 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,004,764 , which is 59.93% of the state’s population. And 7,137 received booster shots.

The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:

Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No. 		Percent of
total beds 		Percent of total
beds available
Total 6,177 24.6% 17.6%
In ICU 1,307 29.25% 14.35%
On ventilator 835 16.98% 57.96%

Doctors in Central Ohio urge masks and vaccines for students return to the classroom after winter break. Researchers in Antarctica have been infected with the coronavirus. Top federal health officials are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

ODH says unvaccinated people continue to fill Ohio hospitals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health provided an update on COVID-19 in the state, Friday.   ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was joined by leaders from the Ohio National Guard, as well as the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic, during the news conference. Once again, Vanderhoff stressed […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio restaurants that didn’t get COVID-19 aid face bleak COVID winter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Restaurant receipts down, omicron shutting eateries, and promised grants that never arrived mean small businesses face another long, COVID winter. Almost 70% of eligible Ohio restaurants that applied for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund did not get any money, according to the Ohio Restaurant Association. Of the 8,928 Ohio restaurants that applied, […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Health
WOWK 13 News

2nd stay sought against Ohio law on aborted fetal remains

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Ohio abortion providers have again sued to block a state law requiring that fetal remains from surgical abortions be cremated or buried. Clinics, through their lawyers at ACLU of Ohio, argue in a Hamilton County court that the new law imposes a funeral ritual on every patient, regardless of religious or […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia reports 4,134 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 13,980 active COVID-19 cases statewide. The WV DHHR says it has changed its active cases to reflect an active status link of five days instead of 10 days on the dashboard to reflect the CDC’s revised guidelines. Health […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Antarctica#Wcmh#N A#Icu#Nexstar Media Inc
WOWK 13 News

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Distance Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WOWK 13 News

Family Care Mobile Unit rolls into Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – State-of-the-art health care on wheels is coming to schools in Kanawha County. Earlier this week the Family Care Mobile Unit rolled into Weimer Elementary School. It is a one-stop-shop place to help families gain easy access to care. Dr. Sarah Buch with the Family Care Unit says it has all of […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Multiple Ohio counties reporting snow emergencies

OHIO (WOWK) – Multiple Ohio counties in our region are under snow emergencies. Emergency officials throughout the counties say Jackson and Scioto counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency. Gallia, Meigs, Athens, Vinton and Lawrence counties are all under a Level 2 Snow Emergency. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation: A Level 1 […]
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

KCHD to hold drive-through testing and vaccination clinic at Coonskin Park

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will hold a drive-through testing and vaccination clinic at the Coonskin Park Clubhouse parking lot on Saturday, January 8 from 11:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccines, pediactric COVID-19 vaccines, COVID-19 booster vaccines and flu vaccines will be available. This event is in coordination with the Kanawha […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Portsmouth couple facing drug, child endangerment charges in infant death investigation

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – Two people from Portsmouth, Ohio, are facing charges in connection to an investigation involving the death of an infant. According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, both the sheriff’s office and the Portsmouth PD responded to Southern Ohio Medical Center through the county’s Special Victim’s […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky governor gives update on COVID-19 in Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. following last night’s State of the Commonwealth address. During Monday’s Team Kentucky update, the governor said the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has brought the state to its worst escalation of reported cases since […]
FRANKFORT, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy