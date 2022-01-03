Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Nearly 19,000 new cases reported
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 3 follow:
|Total
|Change
|New cases
|2,072,663
|+18,942
|Hospitalizations
|96,976
|+350
|ICU admissions
|11,803
|+37
|Deaths*
|29,447
|N/A
The 21-day case average is just above 13,600 .Several Columbus City Schools move to remote learning Monday
The department reported 1,806 people started the vaccination process, bringing the total to 7,004,764 , which is 59.93% of the state’s population. And 7,137 received booster shots.
The Ohio Hospital Association reported the following numbers related to COVID-19 patients:
| Hospitalized patients
with COVID-19
No.
| Percent of
total beds
| Percent of total
beds available
|Total
|6,177
|24.6%
|17.6%
|In ICU
|1,307
|29.25%
|14.35%
|On ventilator
|835
|16.98%
|57.96%
Doctors in Central Ohio urge masks and vaccines for students return to the classroom after winter break. Researchers in Antarctica have been infected with the coronavirus. Top federal health officials are looking into adding a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for those who are asymptomatic.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 1