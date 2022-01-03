ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to play vs. Lions despite clinching No. 1 seed

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs via Sunday's prime-time 37-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Some understandably assumed stars such as quarterback and reigning NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would sit through this coming Sunday's regular-season finale at the 2-13-1 Detroit Lions that have nothing to play for other than pride.

Rodgers has been dealing with a fractured pinkie toe for roughly two months, but he told reporters he wants to be in the lineup for at least the start of the Week 18 matchup.

"This is the first game that my toe got through the game without any issues, no pregame painkiller shot, so I'm feeling good," Rodgers explained, according to Kevin Patra of the league's website. "I'm happy about it. There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when we started to project and think if we could get the one seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest, but I'm going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play, so we're looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye."

Rodgers completed 29-of-38 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 114.8 passer rating in the Sunday night win. Following the victory, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about players potentially sitting for back-to-back weeks due to the upcoming postseason bye.

"That does seem, for me right now speaking, like a long time," LaFleur said of such a lengthy break. "We'll kinda play it by ear. We'll have conversations tomorrow certainly with our staff, we'll definitely have talks with our players, and we'll make the best decision for us. But if you ask me right now, I'd say my gut is that these guys are going to play at least a little bit next week."

Logic suggests Green Bay backup signal-caller Jordan Love will see more than just a few snaps during the second half against the Lions, but it appears Rodgers will be starter for that game's opening quarter.

Aaron Rodgers
