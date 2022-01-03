Photos: Lorain hospital celebrates adorable first baby of the new year

Baby Kasen Thomas Campbell. Photo courtesy Mercy Health.

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Babies are always worthy of celebration, with the ones born right at the start of the new year especially offering up hope in a world full of unknowns.

Mercy Health – Lorain Hospital announced the first baby born at their location in 2022 was none other than Kasen Thomas Campbell at 12:54 a.m.

At 7 pounds and 21 inches, new parents Jorgie Martin and Michael Campbell of Lorain say the little bundle of joy is already lighting up their lives.

“Kasen means the world to us and more,” the parents told the hospital. “We can’t wait to start this new life journey with our new baby boy.”

Check out all the adorable photos of Kasen at the top of the story.

