Chipotle will sell its own plant-based chorizo across the U.S.

By Leslie Patton and Deena Shanker
Laredo Morning Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChipotle Mexican Grill will begin selling its own plant-based chorizo nationwide after a trial run earlier this year, eschewing the plant-based meat makers that have partnered with other restaurant companies. The meat alternative - created in-house and made with...

www.lmtonline.com

