Mesquite Police Department Log Dec 31,2021 to Jan 1,2022
01/02/22 Mesquite Police Department 6202 06:06 Daily Activity Log, with Synopsis Page: 1 Date: 12/31/21 For more information please contact our Public Information Officer at (702) 346-5262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 211231037 Reckless Driver Incident Address : I15 NB Mesquite NV 89027 Responding Officers: J Goodsell, G Garcia Disposition : Z Non-Criminal Incidents Unit:...mesquitelocalnews.com
Comments / 0