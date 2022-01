The Phoenix Suns will get three of their most important rotation players back soon, but not in time for the Suns-Clippers game on Thursday night. All of starting center Deandre Ayton, backup center JaVale McGee and starting forward Jae Crowder have cleared COVID protocols, but will be given some time to get back into NBA game shape after suffering the effects of COVID, a respiratory virus.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO