PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - VT Halter Marine in Pascagoula has been awarded the second Polar Security Cutter by the U.S. Department of the Navy. The U.S. Department of the Navy has named the Pascagoula shipyard as the prime contractor a fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a second U.S. Coast Guard PSC, which was formerly known as the Heavy Polar Icebreaker.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO