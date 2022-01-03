ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii reports 3044 COVID cases, no new deaths

By Stephanie Shinno
 4 days ago

There are 2,166 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 359 on the Big Island, 124 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 273 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 114 diagnosed out of state.

Alex Lopez
4d ago

Now that the CDC openly admitted that the first test that everyone took was incapable of telling the difference between influenza and covid 19, can we stop acting like this was ever an actual pandemic? Stop reporting this nonsense

Boba loves to oink, enjoys company of people

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Meet Boba, a three-year-old guinea pig looking for a loving home to start the year 2022 off right. He is just as cute and petite as the tiny bubbles in your milk tea, according to Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS). Although he may be nervous at first, HHS said he warms up quickly to a […]
