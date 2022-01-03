Hawaii reports 3044 COVID cases, no new deaths
There are 2,166 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 359 on the Big Island, 124 on Kauai, six on Lanai, 273 on Maui, two on Molokai, and 114 diagnosed out of state.
Now that the CDC openly admitted that the first test that everyone took was incapable of telling the difference between influenza and covid 19, can we stop acting like this was ever an actual pandemic? Stop reporting this nonsense
