ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Who are the people to know in health care? Let us know.

By Mark Kass
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more popular features we launched in 2021 was our People to Know...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Montana Standard

Guest view: Know your health insurance options

You may be taking some time this winter break to rest, relax and practice self-care. We encourage some of that self-care to include looking into your health insurance. Yes, I know, not exactly what you want to do with your time off, but we promise you, your future self will thank you!
PERSONAL FINANCE
psychologytoday.com

The Importance of Getting to Know People You Don’t Know

Studies show that people have more positive experiences when they connect with strangers than when they choose not to. People often refrain from talking to strangers for fear of being perceived as rude or being rejected, even though the opposite is true. Talking to strangers can help one make an...
UBER
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
leedaily.com

Will Social Security Recipients Get an Extra Two Hundred Dollars in January?

It was announced by the Social Security Administration earlier, that an increment of two hundred dollars or can say an increment of around 5.9 percent would be seen in the social security recipient’s payments from January 2022. The increment or Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) would start applying from...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘That’s the problem’: Anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid was not vaccinated says husband

An anti-mandate prosecutor who died of Covid-19 was not vaccinated and “that was the problem”, her husband has confirmed.California Republican Kelly Ernby, a deputy district attorney from Orange County, had publicly attacked government virus vaccine mandates in the months before she died.Following the 46-year-old’s death, some GOP activists falsely suggested that a vaccination shot was the cause of it, according to The Orange County Register.Now her husband, Axel Mattias Ernby, has taken to social media to squash those false rumours.“Please stop spreading lies about Kelly Ernby,” he wrote on one Facebook post about his wife’s death.“She was NOT vaccinated....
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy