Mickey Guyton Discusses Breaking Down Barriers in Country Music With Becky G: 'I Found My Purpose'

By Bobbie Jean Sawyer
Wide Open Country
Wide Open Country
 4 days ago
Mickey Guyton joined singer, actor and activist Becky G for the Facebook Watch series Face to Face with Becky G to discuss her efforts to open doors for artists and confront systemic racism in country music. Wide Open Country is premiering a portion of Guyton's conversation with Becky G....

