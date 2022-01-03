ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

My Pet Pal: Alvin

The Day
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Alvin, my son’s white crested Guinea pig. He is 7 months old and full of energy. He made the 20-hour trip in the car...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Day

My Pet Pal: Little Debbie

Princess Little Debbie Cuddlecakes was rescued four years ago. She is as sweet as she is pretty. My Pet Pal is a reader-submitted feature that highlights local residents and their favorite furry, feathery or scaly friends. Send a photo of you and your pet, along with a short description of what makes them a great companion, your name and what town you live in to times@theday.com. Include "pet pal" in the subject line.
BETHANY, CT
WTOP

Pet of the Week: 2022 pets

Meet Bucket! This sweet, 3-year-old boy has come a long way. He was found outside, alone, and fearful. Since he arrived, the Humane Rescue Alliance staff and volunteers have been working hard to build Bucket’s confidence. These days he looks forward to play time and can’t get enough pets and hugs from his new human friends. This big, handsome boy is ready to find a calm home where he can hang out, and enjoy his new family. To learn more or to set up a virtual meet and greet with Bucket, visit humanerescuealliance.org/adopt.
PETS
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 5 Year-old Tabby Cat is in need of a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old gray Tabby cat. New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson described him said he was surrendered to the shelter after his owner died and his family could not care for him. Watson describes him to be very personal and loving.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Rosie

Home is where the heart is and there are dozens of pets looking for a place to call home so why not open up your heart to a furry friend. Shelby took a trip back to the OKC Animal Welfare shelter to meet more furry friends. The OKC Animal Welfare...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pal#Guinea Pig#Old Lyme#Wheeps
The Day

My Pet Pal: Tortellini

I have found that Tortellini is quite a well-read cat and is quite finicky about the newspapers she reads. Since her arrival at the Tate Estate in January 2019, Tortellini also has twice been the introductory author of the Tate “Annual Letter” to friends and relations. Meet a...
PETS
WAVY News 10

Pet Pal: Super Nova

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Our Pet Pal of the Week is Super Nova. She was a stray and had puppies in foster care. They have all been adopted and now it’s her turn! Please get in touch with the folks at the portsmouthhumanesociety.org or call (757) 397-6004 for more information.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Amityville Record

Pets, Pets, Pets

Late on Christmas Eve, I came home after celebrating with family to find “The Gift of the Microchips” sitting on my stoop. During the holiday rush, typically traditional packages including fruit, flowers and candy arrived. But none were as festive or familiar as this delivery of 100 precious microchips in a big, plain cardboard box, sitting on the step, just waiting for me to find them and bring them in from the cold.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
arcamax.com

My Pet World: To halt a dog's resource guarding you may need a pro

I am looking for some advice for my rescue pup, Charlie. I got him last January and every day is new and exciting, but also incredibly challenging. He is a rescue pup from Puerto Rico. Someone abandoned him, and he was found injured and scraped up at three months old. I adopted him soon after this. As he gets older though, some behavioral issues are emerging. Within the last couple of months, his reactivity on walks and resource guarding has increased. I have concluded that Charlie is just leash reactive, which I can understand (who wants to be a leash all the time?). My main concern is the resource guarding. I allow him in my bed, which has always been his safe space. At night, I leave the door to his crate open, and he mostly sleeps there. Recently, he started resource guarding my bed. He has done it to me once, and my dad twice whom he did try to bite. The first time it occurred, I had given him a bully stick. With my dad, we couldn’t identify the trigger. Do you have any recommendations for this? Should I stop allowing him in my bed? — Krista, via email.
PETS
FIRST For Women

Never Feed Your Dog These Foods, No Matter How Much They Beg

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner, there’s one constant at all my meals: My dog giving me the cutest, saddest puppy dog eyes, begging for a bite. No matter what I’m eating, he wants some! I admit, I do tend to sneak him a taste more often than not, but I’m meticulous about always making sure it’s a safe food for him to eat. Now that it’s almost Christmas, I know he’s going to want to try all the delicious-smelling holiday treats we’re making — and I’m guessing your dog will feel the same way.
PETS
pawtracks.com

5 weird things your cat does to try to communicate with you

If your cat rubs his head against you, meows, or even rolls over and exposes his belly, you might assume that he’s playing or just fooling around. If you make that assumption, though, you would be overlooking your cat making several different attempts to try to communicate with you. Cats rely on many forms of communication, including sounds and body language, to get their messages across, but if you don’t understand just how cats communicate, it’s easy to miss these signals. Those behaviors that you think are a little strange aren’t actually that strange at all. Your cat is just communicating with you in his own special way.
PETS
WKRC

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
CINCINNATI, OH
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Icon Closes Unexpectedly

Another Tucson icon has closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Another long-time Tucson restaurant establishment is closing its doors for good. Bentley’s House of Coffee & Tea made it official, posting on its Facebook page that it would be shutting its doors and not reopening, calling it quits after 38 years in business.
TUCSON, AZ
koamnewsnow.com

30 foods that are poisonous to dogs

As man’s best friend, dogs do everything with us: walk around town, ride in the car, play in the yard, and snuggle on the couch. It’s natural, then—given how much time we spend with our four-legged companions—to assume they can eat with us, too. However, human food can be dangerous for dogs, even types of food that are completely safe for us.
ANIMALS
newsandviewsusa.com

The Original Hot Dog Factory now open

With roots in Detroit, an internationally inspired take on hot dogs, and a sustained presence in Atlanta, The Original Hot Dog Factory is growing rapidly. Local entrepreneur and franchisee, Darius Alexander is excited to be bringing the versatile menu to Douglasville. The new location, which also offers Spice Wings, a similar concept with international inspiration on its wing menu, is at 6920 Douglas Boulevard, by Bruster's.
DOUGLASVILLE, GA
animalpetitions.org

Stop Slaughtering Dogs and Cats for Meat

Target: Yasonna Hamonangan Laoly, Minister of Law for Indonesia. Goal: Work for a national ban on the dog and cat meat trade. Over four dozen dogs were rescued from an alleged dog butcher in Indonesia. They were the lucky ones. Around one million fellow canines become part of the country’s still-existing dog meat trade annually. The animals endure brutal captures and grueling trips crammed into cages, deprived of their ability to even open their mouths. These cruel incidents are just the beginning. Once the dogs reach their final destinations they await slaughter, spectators to the horrors that will soon befall them. Those horrors include bludgeoning and burning. Sometimes, the dogs are still alive for the last sick step in the ritual.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Betty White famously loved animals. Fans are taking up the #BettyWhiteChallenge to donate to animal shelters in her honor.

When television icon Betty White died on New Year's Eve, she left behind a legacy of joy. Social media was flooded with positive messages about the actress, many remembering White for her two passions: acting and animals. Now, social media users are spreading the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to donate to animal shelters in White's honor.
PETS
gamingonphone.com

My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator releases new update featuring new skins, special offers and more

My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator is a raising simulation game with stunning graphics and realistic gameplay where you can feed, train, play and dress up your favorite puppies. Moreover, this game features more than 64 breeds of dogs. My Dog: Pet Dog Game Simulator was globally released on July 28th, 2021, and has released an important game update on December 31st, 2021 featuring new skins, special offers, and more for the players.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy