City of Pensacola to reinstate daily hospitalization tracking dashboard amid rise of COVID-19

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Pensacola has decided to reinstate its dashboard tracking daily hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems due to the rise in COVID-19 cases within the area.

The three hospital systems are Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida. The dashboard will be updated daily Monday through Friday and is available on their website . According to local healthcare leaders, they expect omicron to be more easily transmissible.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 104 between the three hospitals as of Monday, Jan. 3. Only a few hospitalizations have required patients to be on ventilators, city officials said.

“I would say now — with what the hospitals are communicating to us is we can probably take on more than 100 (hospitalizations) and they feel comfortable,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. “Once we get to 200, then we start getting concerned.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported about one out of four people tested for COVID in Escambia County tested positive. In early December, about 1 out of 20 were testing positive.

Healthcare leaders recommend everyone get vaccinated, self-isolate if you are sick and wash your hands often.

“At this particular time, we see what’s going on with Omicron. We continue to watch it,” Robinson said. “We advise you to again get your vaccine. Get your booster if you can.”

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will also be reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The drive-thru will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no pre-registration or appointment is needed.

