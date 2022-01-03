ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Pensacola to reinstate daily hospitalization tracking dashboard amid rise of COVID-19

By Summer Poole
 4 days ago

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The City of Pensacola has decided to reinstate its dashboard tracking daily hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems due to the rise in COVID-19 cases within the area.

The three hospital systems are Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida. The dashboard will be updated daily Monday through Friday and is available on their website . According to local healthcare leaders, they expect omicron to be more easily transmissible.

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 104 between the three hospitals as of Monday, Jan. 3. Only a few hospitalizations have required patients to be on ventilators, city officials said.

“I would say now — with what the hospitals are communicating to us is we can probably take on more than 100 (hospitalizations) and they feel comfortable,” said Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson. “Once we get to 200, then we start getting concerned.

Last week, the Florida Department of Health reported about one out of four people tested for COVID in Escambia County tested positive. In early December, about 1 out of 20 were testing positive.

Healthcare leaders recommend everyone get vaccinated, self-isolate if you are sick and wash your hands often.

“At this particular time, we see what’s going on with Omicron. We continue to watch it,” Robinson said. “We advise you to again get your vaccine. Get your booster if you can.”

Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart will also be reopening its drive-thru COVID-19 testing center on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The drive-thru will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no pre-registration or appointment is needed.

Related
WKRG News 5

Driver’s License Clinic registration opens Jan. 14 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Registration for the Driver’s license clinic will start Jan. 14 in Escambia County. The Driver’s license clinic helps residents to regain their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit. Staff from Florida state and court agencies […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

“Flurona”: What is it and why is it here?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) reported 967 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 7. It’s the second day in a row where cases are on the decline, but remain high in the county. The health department also announced a new drive-through testing site in West Mobile at Coast Diagnostic. Whether […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Winn-Dixie offering booster shots to children ages 12 and older

(WKRG) — Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Jan. 7 that their grocers are now offering booster shots to those ages 12 and older.  The company is also offering another Pfizer primary dose to children ages 5 to 11 who are moderate or severely immunocompromised. The shot can be given to children […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

UDPATE: Pedestrian struck at Glass Avenue in Pensacola

UPDATE (9:30 p.m. 1/7/2022): Florida Highway Patrol confirms that one pedestrian was killed by a vehicle. One block on Glass Drive is currently blocked. ORIGINAL STORY ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Jan. 7 in Pensacola. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Glass […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for homicide on Louisiana Drive in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a homicide that happened Dec. 28 in Pensacola. Anthony Brock, 30, was arrested for the shooting death of 21-year-old Quandarius Smith. Smith was shot several times at Louisiana Drive near Mayfair Convenience store in Pensacola. Smith was then taken to a hospital […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

