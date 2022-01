Jordan Retro golf shoes have become such a hotly coveted item by those who want to hit the links in snappy footwear. Despite the Nike, Inc. completely exiting the sport a few years ago as its hardware couldn’t truly compete with the established names in the sport, they’ve been entirely relevant on the footwear front thanks to transformed classics. Unlike the Air Jordan 1 Golf and the current Air Jordan 4 Golf craze, this newly revealed Air Jordan 1 Low Golf shoe barely looks like it was made for the sport, and that’s largely due to the spike-less sole that these have been outfitted with.

