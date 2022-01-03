ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December crime report: Prison murder, child sex crimes, sheriff charged

By Times-News
Twin Falls Times-News
 4 days ago

Telegraph

Prisoner kicked custody officer so hard he killed her, court hears

A convicted criminal has admitted killing a prison security officer by kicking her in the head as she was escorting him from his cell following a court appearance. Humphrey Burke, 28, who was described as “unpredictable and dangerous”, left Lorraine Barwell, 54, with catastrophic brain injuries when he attacked her at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015.
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Family rejects plea deal where three murderers would be sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

The family of Ahmaud Arbery rejected an 11th-hour plea deal for the three men who murdered the Black man in Georgia in February 2020 which would have sentenced them to 30 years in federal prison on hate crimes charges.Attorney Lee Merritt said Mr Arbery’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones had been approached by the Department of Justice about the plea deal earlier this week.The deal would have sentenced the three murderers – Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. – to 30 years in federal prison.“She rejected that offer because we believe that today the...
wtaw.com

Two Women Arrested By College Station Police On Child Crime Charges

A College Station mother was arrested Tuesday night after telling College Station police she grabbed her 14 year old daughter by the shoulders, pinched her ears, and forcefully pulled her hair. According to the CSPD arrest report, that is after the daughter said she was kicked out of the house, walked about a mile to the Towerpoint H-E-B store, and after hours got the attention of a store employee who let the teen borrow their phone to call police. The mother told officers she and her daughter got into a verbal altercation because she wanted the passwords to the daughter’s social media accounts. 39 year old Lindsey Wentzel, who was arrested on a charge of injury to a child, is out of jail after posting a $12,000 dollar bond. The arrest report did not state where the teen was living after her mother was arrested.
The Independent

Three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery face life in prison at sentencing

The three white men who murdered Black 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery are facing life in prison at their sentencing, scheduled for Friday.Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and their neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan Jr were found guilty of murder at their trial in Brunswick, Georgia, in November.The three men chased Mr Arbery, who was unarmed, through the Satilla Shores neighbourhood in their pickup trucks before shooting him dead in the road back on 23 February 2020.Footage of the attack, filmed by Mr Bryan on his smartphone, sent shockwaves around the world and reignited calls for racial justice following the murder of...
WTAX

6 charged with crimes in Hillsboro

Six suspects are in custody, with more arrests and more charges pending in a rash of burglaries of residences and storage buildings around Hillsboro. The six people arrested are charged with a variety crimes from having burglary tools, theft, possession of stolen property and possession of methamphetamines. The burglary ring...
WCNC

Defense attorney for Ahmaud Arbery killer quits job after backlash for this crude comment she made to jurors about slain man during trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The attorney whose closing argument sparked racial outrage and offense in the trial of three white men convicted of murdering a 25-year-old Black man has resigned from her position with the National Criminal Defense College. In a letter obtained by First Coast News, Atlanta-based lawyer Laura...
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
The Independent

Missing 11-year-old Sophie Long found in foreign country

Texas girl Sophie Long, 11, has been found safe in an undisclosed foreign country after going missing in July. US authorities found her with her dad, Michael Long, who was taken into custody. He had refused to hand over Sophie to her maternal aunt amid a custody dispute. The Collin County Sheriff’s Office was trying to have Sophie flown back to the US on Saturday. While law enforcement officials didn’t say where she was when she was found, authorities have previously said that Mr Long might have been travelling towards Mexico or Argentina along with his daughter. “Many months of...
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
KRMG

Derek Chauvin wants to go to federal prison, even though it means he'll do more time

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to killing George Floyd in 2020 -- when he dug his knee into the back of the Black man's neck even though he was aware Floyd had lost consciousness and pulse. But in exchange for his plea, Chauvin, 45, made one request: that he be allowed to do his time in federal prison, even if it means he will serve a longer sentence.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

