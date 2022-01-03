December crime report: Prison murder, child sex crimes, sheriff charged

A College Station mother was arrested Tuesday night after telling College Station police she grabbed her 14 year old daughter by the shoulders, pinched her ears, and forcefully pulled her hair. According to the CSPD arrest report, that is after the daughter said she was kicked out of the house, walked about a mile to the Towerpoint H-E-B store, and after hours got the attention of a store employee who let the teen borrow their phone to call police. The mother told officers she and her daughter got into a verbal altercation because she wanted the passwords to the daughter’s social media accounts. 39 year old Lindsey Wentzel, who was arrested on a charge of injury to a child, is out of jail after posting a $12,000 dollar bond. The arrest report did not state where the teen was living after her mother was arrested.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO