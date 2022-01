Toews scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Coyotes. Toews helped out on a Mackenzie Entwistle goal in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. The 33-year-old Toews is heating up again with two goals and an assist in his last two games after ending a three-game skid. The veteran center has five tallies, 16 points, 59 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 34 contests overall.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO