NHL

Stars' Jason Robertson: Clears virus protocols

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Robertson was removed from the NHL's...

www.cbssports.com

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Cleared to play

Kiviranta (upper body) will return to action against the Panthers on Thursday, per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News. Kiviranta has missed the last four contests recovering from an upper-body injury.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jared Hocker: Clears COVID protocols

The Jaguars restored Hocker (undisclosed) to the practice squad from the practice squad COVID-19 list Friday. Hocker can resume handling all usual practice-squad activities as Sunday's season finale against Indianapolis approaches. The UDFA has yet to make his NFL debut.
NFL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Nick Paul: Clears protocols

The Senators removed Paul from COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Paul missed Saturday's game after entering protocols that morning. The 26-year-old has managed six points while averaging 16:50 of ice time this season.
HOCKEY
NESN

Wild Coach Criticizes Trent Frederic, Says Kirill Kaprizov Hit Was ‘Predatory’

Trent Frederic found himself in hot water Thursday night after he laid a hit on Kirill Kaprizov that knocked the Wild star from the game in the second period. Frederic’s knee looked to hit Kaprizov, who was trying to avoid Matt Grzelcyk while playing the puck, in the thigh and sent him into the boards. The Bruins forward was called for boarding and had to answer the bell not once, but twice in Boston’s loss to Minnesota at TD Garden.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game-time decision Thursday

Stamkos (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time call for Thursday's contest with Calgary, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Stamkos has averaged 19:06 of ice time, 4:09 during the power play and logged five goals and 11 assists through his 14 appearances since the end of November. If 31-year-old is unable to play, Corey Perry could see an expanded role.
NHL

