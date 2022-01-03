Stars' Michael Raffl: Removed from COVID-19 protocols

The Jets activated Williams (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Williams was dealing with a shoulder issue before landing in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, but it's unclear how his stint away from the team impacted the injury. The 2019 first-round pick hasn't suited up since Week 15, when he played a season-low 22 defensive snaps due to the shoulder problem. However, when healthy, the defensive tackle has been extremely productive this season, totaling 48 tackles and six sacks across 13 appearances.
