Stars' Michael Raffl: Removed from COVID-19 protocols

 4 days ago

Raffl cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday....

Pacers' Lance Stephenson steals show with historic first-quarter explosion in Kyrie Irving's season debut

The most recent COVID surge has decimated NBA rosters and taken the steam out of some of the league's marquee matchups over the last couple of months, but it's also led so some incredible feel-good stories due to the extra opportunity given to players who might not normally see the court. The latest example came from Lance Stephenson, who signed a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers on New Year's Day and, on Wednesday, suited up for his first home game in Indianapolis since 2018.
Michael Raffl
The Sabres had too little, too late

I really like the way Luukkonen was mentally tough after the first period. I also liked how Granato left him in the game to start the second. He had given up three goals, but he didn’t let it bother him and he slammed the door the rest of the way.
#Covid
Jets' Quinnen Williams: Removed from COVID-19 list

The Jets activated Williams (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Williams was dealing with a shoulder issue before landing in the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, but it's unclear how his stint away from the team impacted the injury. The 2019 first-round pick hasn't suited up since Week 15, when he played a season-low 22 defensive snaps due to the shoulder problem. However, when healthy, the defensive tackle has been extremely productive this season, totaling 48 tackles and six sacks across 13 appearances.
Oilers star McDavid placed in NHL’s COVID-19 protocols

Edmonton captain Connor McDavid, forward Derek Ryan, and defenseman Tyson Barrie were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list before the Oilers’ game at Toronto. McDavid and Ryan were held out of practice Tuesday after returning positive tests. The team was awaiting the results of further testing to determine their status for Wednesday’s matchup with the Maple Leafs. McDavid had tested negative on Monday before playing in Edmonton’s 4-1 loss against the Rangers in New York. The Oilers also placed forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on injured reserve. Nugent-Hopkins had been day to day since Saturday with an undisclosed injury.
Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
Jaguars' Jaydon Mickens: Removed from COVID-19 list

The Jaguars activated Mickens (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Mickens was sidelined for the Jaguars' Week 17 blowout loss to the Patriots after landing on the COVID-19 list. He has suited up for five games for Jacksonville since being claimed off Tampa Bay's practice squad, but he's mostly operated on special teams. He's expected to return to his usual return duties during Week 18.
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Removed from COVID-19 list

Horn (foot) was removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. This was merely a housekeeping transaction, as Horn still remains on injured reserve and won't return this season after undergoing foot surgery in early October. The rookie is expected to make a full recovery and be available for the start of the 2022 season.
Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game-time decision Thursday

Stamkos (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time call for Thursday's contest with Calgary, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Stamkos has averaged 19:06 of ice time, 4:09 during the power play and logged five goals and 11 assists through his 14 appearances since the end of November. If 31-year-old is unable to play, Corey Perry could see an expanded role.
Wild's Andrew Hammond: Recalled from taxi squad

Hammond was elevated to the active roster Wednesday. Hammond will likely serve as an emergency backup to Kaapo Kahkonen in Cam Talbot's (lower body) absence. The 33-year-old hasn't seen the NHL ice since the 2017-18 season. The netminder has posted a 6-1-2 record with a 2.09 GAA and a .919 save percentage with AHL Iowa this season.
