ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Better Collective issues shares to satisfy part of purchase price for RotoGrinders Network

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 4 days ago

Board of Directors issues 208,731 new ordinary shares. Reference is made to Regulatory Release 35 “Better Collective completes acquisition of remaining shareholding in RotoGrinders Network“ released on 4 November 2021. Pursuant to the purchase agreement entered into between Better Collective USA, Inc. and the sellers regarding the...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Net Asset Value per Share

Amati Global Investors Limited, manager of Amati AIM VCT plc ("VCT"), announces that the VCT's unaudited net asset value per share as at 6 January 2022, after taking account of amounts receivable or chargeable to the VCT's income account, was 194.07p. This information is provided by RNS, the news service...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above.
STOCKS
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

7 January 2022 - Experian plc, the global information services company (the "Company"), hereby notifies the market, in conformity with Listing Rule 12.4.6R, of the following. Further to the announcement by the Company on 19 May 2021 of a share repurchase programme, the Company announces that it has purchased its ordinary shares of 10 US cents each ("Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Merrill Lynch International as follows:
MARKETS
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 65,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 936.6734 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rotogrinders#Share Price#The Board Of Directors#Sports Betting#Rotogrinders Network#Better Collective A S#Treasury#Igaming
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on 7 January 2022 Ian Mattioli completed the disposal of 14,260 Ordinary Shares at a price of 851.241p per share, with his last share sale being over six years ago in November 2015. This transaction was instructed on 29 December 2021 and represents the sale of certain of the Ordinary Shares subscribed for on exercise of share options on 29 December 2021 (as previously disclosed), which could only be completed following admission to trading of an additional 300,000 shares under the Block Listing, which became effective 5 January 2022. Following this disposal, Ian holds Ordinary Shares of Mattioli Woods of 3,589,188, representing 7.05% of issued share capital.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”) (a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235) Announcement of Monthly Estimated Net Asset Values. As at the close of business on 31st December 2021the estimated Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:
STOCKS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 557 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1150.0036 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sportico

WWE Lands Exclusive IGT Licensing Rights, Expands Gaming Portfolio

The WWE is betting big by getting into the lottery business. The wrestling powerhouse plans to roll out branded lottery games nationwide, thanks to a new multi-year deal with gaming company International Game Technology (IGT). The agreement gives IGT exclusive licensing rights to develop and distribute WWE scratch-off tickets and other lottery products. This is the latest move for WWE (NYSE: WWE) in the gaming space after inking a partnership with DraftKings (Nasdaq: DKNG) last spring. IGT (NYSE: IGT) will also use licensing rights to create various promotional programs that highlight WWE talent and events, like WrestleMania in Arlington, Texas, this year. Terms...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Markets
ShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 05 January 2022 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 31,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,151.774 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 19,374,971 Ordinary shares, and there...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares. Market Purchase by the Company of its own Ordinary Shares. The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc (“ASCoT”) hereby gives notification that, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 2 March 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares, a market purchase of 50,000 Ordinary shares of the Company was made on 5 January 2022, at a price of 1506.000p per share.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Garmin At A Much Better Price

This article takes a quick look at the trends and growth factors to see if they're still holding strong six months after my earlier bullish article. Shortly after my last bullish article on Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), the stock took a steep upward path to all-time highs above $175. Unfortunately, since that peak, it's been on a near-consistent decline, losing more than 20% in market capitalization as of this writing. While there has been no material change in the company's performance or the market outlook, the stock continued to slide during that time. It is now trading at around $133, which I believe is a far more attractive entry point for long-term investors.
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Blue Star board unaware of reasons for Tuesday's price jump

Media and gaming investment company Blue Star Capital made a statement to the market on Wednesday morning, after its share price jumped in the previous session. The AIM-traded firm’s stock reached a peak of 0.568p late on Tuesday afternoon, having opened the day at 0.4075p. It had, however, dropped...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Tekcapital investee MicroSalt closes $0.75m crowdfund

Intellectual property investor Tekcapital announced on Tuesday that Salarius' US subsidiary MicroSalt has completed an oversubscribed Reg CF crowdfund, having achieved its goal of $0.75m. 1,212.85. 16:30 04/01/22. 2,208.59. 16:28 04/01/22. 0.00%. 2,208.59. The AIM-traded firm described its subsidiary company Salarius as the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Playtech, JKO ask Takeover Panel for more time on potential bid

Playtech said it was also postponing court and shareholder meetings relating to a £2.7bn offer by slot machine giant Aristocrat Leisure, previously scheduled for January 12, to February 2. Australia-based Aristocrat is the current frontrunner to acquire Playtech after the two businesses agreed to a deal in October. However,...
GAMBLING
ShareCast

Berenberg ups Ocado to ‘buy’, cites attractive entry point

The bank noted that since its downgrade in March last year, when it felt expectations had become too high, Ocado shares have fallen 25% as sentiment was also affected by a fire at an Ocado facility, patent dispute concerns and a lack of deals. "However, our underlying view is unchanged....
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Amigo confirms early part-redemption of outstanding senior bonds

Guarantor lender Amigo confirmed the early redemption of £184.1m of the £234.1m outstanding 7.625% senior secured notes due in 2024 on Tuesday, at par. The London-listed firm said the move followed its disclosure in its half-year results on 29 November that its board was considering an early part-redemption of the bonds.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Dechra slumps as Exane highlights ‘punchy valuation’

"Dechra is the ninth largest animal heath player. Astute positioning, ongoing earnings per share upgrades and M&A have led the company to materially outpace the market in the last decade," Exane said. "This is likely to continue but a particularly punchy valuation leads us to initiate at neutral despite short-term upside risks."
INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Clarkson raises profits guidance again to at least £69m

In a short trading statement released on Friday, the company said it now expected said it expected to report underlying profit annual of at least £69m, driven by its broking and financial divisions. Shipping rates have soared on surging demand for containers after disruption from the Covid pandemic. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy