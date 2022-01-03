Better Collective issues shares to satisfy part of purchase price for RotoGrinders Network

This article takes a quick look at the trends and growth factors to see if they're still holding strong six months after my earlier bullish article. Shortly after my last bullish article on Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), the stock took a steep upward path to all-time highs above $175. Unfortunately, since that peak, it's been on a near-consistent decline, losing more than 20% in market capitalization as of this writing. While there has been no material change in the company's performance or the market outlook, the stock continued to slide during that time. It is now trading at around $133, which I believe is a far more attractive entry point for long-term investors.

