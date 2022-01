Remember that moment in the movie Groundhog Day where Bill Murray’s character utters the immortal line, “There is no way that this winter is ever going to end as long as this groundhog keeps seeing his shadow. I don’t see any other way out.” This is where we are with the Major League Baseball lockout that has shut down any kind of transactions (and momentum) with the Colorado Rockies or any other MLB team.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO