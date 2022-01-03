ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Hello!! Just started Biggest Loser today

By lisagm1964 Posts:
 4 days ago

Just started the biggest loser today...Hoping...

Comments / 0

sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: The One Food You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Weight Loss

Healthy eating boils down to so much more than the first meal of your day, but that’s not to say a balanced breakfast isn’t a key piece in promoting sustainable weight loss with ease. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will not only keep you full but also fuel your muscles and boost your metabolism will allow for significant changes to develop in your body over time.
DIETS
shefinds

Trainers Agree: This Is Actually The Best Time Of The Day To Workout For Weight Loss

While there is a lot of conflicting dialogue on the true key to effective weight loss, there are only a few components necessary for success. The first, and most important, is a calorie deficit in which you burn more calories than you consume. The second is a sustainable, consistent workout plan that allows you to get moving regularly. Where, how, and when you workout are entirely up to you, but if you are unsure where to begin, there are some things you can keep in mind that may make your workouts more beneficial.
WEIGHT LOSS
Restarting my weight loss journey - need pals!

Hi! I've been around here for years now, on and off and, after a recent miscarriage plus a few MS relapses, I'm way above where I want to be regarding weight. I've just gone through my friend list and found that lots of people have gone inactive or haven't used this platform for ages so I'm looking for new friends to motivate me and vice versa!
WEIGHT LOSS
New to My Fitness Pal

Hi everyone! I just joined this app on hopes of finally dropping and keeping of weight. I have struggled with my weight since I was a youth. I have dieted probably 3/4 of my existence. I'll lose and then gain back. I'm really hoping this time the weight loss is for good! 😌
WEIGHT LOSS
Best way to measure weight loss?

I don’t have a scale, I got rid of it when we moved but I’m hesitant to buy another one as sometimes, I would get very discouraged by the number I saw. Is it better to use body measurements, a scale, both? What have you all found works the best for a true idea of progress, as well as what works the best to help not get discouraged?
WEIGHT LOSS
registerpublications.com

Contest to determine the biggest loser

Rising Sun is promoting The Biggest Loser Contest once again this year to encourage those who wish to participate to start the New Year out with a new you. Sheila Wilson and the late Dana Ballard came up with the idea of a Biggest Loser contest late one night in the gym that was owned by Ballard.
RISING SUN, IN
HIIT versus treadmill runs

My condo gym has closed again due to Omicron. That means I no longer have access to my primary method of losing and maintaining my weight. (I am on the chubby side so it takes a lot of cardio for me to lose weight. I keep my daily calories under 1750, but go over sometimes).
WEIGHT LOSS
How to lose weight from fat?

I know I cant spot reduce but I also wanted to signficantly lose weight in legs and lose the fat. How can I do so??? I really also wanted my legs to look significantly less bulky and less big from excess fat and possibly a tiny bit of muscle on it. Or is liposuction my really best bet? I hope not!:/
WEIGHT LOSS
Huel and BeachBody Insanity

I need to get fit in 6 weeks, and I've been a slob for the last few months 😆 so I've started the BeachBody program for the cardio, and use their meal plan and calorie count suggestion as a guideline. They suggest 5 meals a day to supercharge the metabolism. So I've bulk- cooked a vegetable and meat soup which I have once a day, and I have Huel shakes for the rest of the allowance.
WORKOUTS
Hello all !!!

My name is Elizabeth and I just joined as I was unhappy with WW. I am a cardio lover and have a stationary bike at home. I am a vegan and I eat as organically as I can afford. I intermittant fast daily and do not use sugar, caffeine or white flour. Nice to be here.
FITNESS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
How Often Should You Weigh Yourself?

Imagine this: You decide it’s time to make a concerted effort to lose weight. You start exercising regularly and embark on a healthy eating plan. The time comes to check in on your progress, so you step on the scale for the moment of truth. You haven’t lost any...
WEIGHT LOSS
Fox News

Keto diet: What is it and how many carbs do I eat per day?

The popular keto diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that puts your body into ketosis, the process in which your body burns fat, rather than carbohydrates, for fuel. By "drastically reducing" the intake of carbs and replacing those carbs with fat, people on the keto diet force their bodies into ketosis, which makes their bodies "incredibly efficient at burning fat for energy," according to Healthline.
DIETS
Back on it

Used MFP last year with good results, stopped using the app and being so rigid with what i was putting into my mouth around summer last year and slowly started to gain weight again. Ready to get back on it, drop the weight again, get my fitness back and most importantly....hopefully look like a spartan warrior lay on the beaches of tenerife at the end of march lol 🤷
FITNESS
Losing weight without attending Slimming clubs - An observation

I've finally reached the conclusion Slimming Clubs are not for me. I'm bored of Smart Points, Syns, classes and plans changing at whim. Feels liberating, I dread to think how much I've spent on WW and Slimming World over the years. NOW...I'm surprised how strange the concept of all foods...
WEIGHT LOSS
Maintaining Your Weight With Music.

Music competes with the sensations of working out — an escalating heartbeat sweat and that "wrung out" muscle feeling — and often wins your attention distracting you from the negative physical feelings says Scientific American. Because music elevates mood it can motivate you to keep going through physical discomfort.
WEIGHT LOSS

